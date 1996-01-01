Thread: Congratulations Coach CLF

-
Congratulations Coach CLF
My bad,
The Gonzaga Wbb tweet was not very clear, I thought this was the breakdown to the top five finalists based on the GU Wbb tweet but in reality it simply was the cut down to ten (10) semi-finalists and the graphic in the tweet did not include the other five finalists.
Our very own head coach, Coach Lisa Fortier, was named one of the ten (10) semi-finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
The ten remaining coaches in contention include:
- Coach Lisa Fortier - Gonzaga
- Coach Kelly Graves - Oregon
- Coach Nell Fortner - Georgia Tech
- Coach Aida Barnes - Arizona
- Coach Joe McKeown - Northwestern
Also not included on the GU tweet are the other five (5) coaches remaining in contention:
- Wes Moore - NC State
- Kym Mulkey - Baylor
- Dawn Plitzuweit - South Dakota
- Dawn Staley - South Carolina
- Jeff Walz - Louisville
All of the above have had great years and are well deserving of the award.
For what its worth, I would think the front runners are Dawn Staley @ South Carolina who starts three (3) freshman and is the #1 team in the nation, Coach McKeown @ Northwestern who nobody had them finishing tied for the top in the Big-10, Coach Barnes at Arizona who knocked off both OSU and UO in the same weekend and brought Arizona back into prominence in the Pac-12 this year, and our own Coach Fortier who had to replace 3 starters and 60% of our offensive production. Barnes loses points for her team's horrible loss to California at the end of the season and CLF's resume took a hit by losing to Portland in the WCC tourney semi-finals.
Baylor, Louisville and Oregon were loaded so in my mind they just did what they were supposed to do and maybe Louisville even underachieved. If KG had won the National Championship then I might move him up, but with the tournament canceled, I can't give him the award. I am not sold on NC State this year. I admittedly know very little about Georgia Tech and South Dakota, what they brought back and how were they last year. South Dakota dominated their conference this year, I believe going undefeated, but they were expected to finish first. Georgia Tech finished mid-pack in a down year for the ACC, so I can't give it to Nell Fortner.
In any case, way to go coach. Well earned national recognition for a job done very well.
ZagDad
Last edited by ZagDad84; Yesterday at 11:29 PM.
