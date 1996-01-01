-
Fiction Tournament ( Twilight Zone Edition) Once Upon a Time: Part One
Welcome to the Multiverse! This is the Earth edition where in this alternate universe things have turned out quite differently . There are an infinite number results and scenarios throughout. This will be one of them and I am pleased you have stopped by and left your alternate reality behind for just a moment. My name is Yukon Jack and I will be your host for the next few days. As I describe the forthcoming events please enjoy the visual effects inside your mind. I sincerely hope your team wins it all!!
A quick side note: This bracket was taken from Espn's Bracketology dated March the 12th. It seems like it was changing every few minutes so it got rather confusing so I just chose one. It did leave some teams out and changed some matchups but I want to reassure you that I did not do any of the choosing as far as teams go. That's kind of scary actually. One final thing in this little section. I am a Zag fan and all I can tell you is when I use the random generator its a one shot deal. There are odds for each team percentage wise as for the chances of winning a particular game vs an opponent. Should the Zags lose early for example then ......Ill just be bummed and deep depression will set in.
The selection show has just completed and there are indeed a bounty intriguing matchups right off the bat in the first round. For simplicity lets agree that the first four in Dayton is not really the ," First Round". Having said that there is no waste of time as one of last years FINAL FOUR participants, "Texas Tech" has barely squeezed into the dance. Looks like NC State barely got in as an in conference record of 8-8 was sufficient. More ACC love by the illuminati as Richmond gets robbed!! Texas as well lucked in with an overall record of 19-12. Once again its Wichita State that gets the boot. Texas will be up against Xavier which is an absolute travesty. A losing record in conference at 8-10 , and lost 13 games overall. UCLA was 12-6 in conference, and failed to make it. They were one of the hottest teams by years end so all was for naught. As for the 16 seeds the Sienna Saints come in at 20-10 and have won 10 games in a row. The MAAC champions will tustle with Prarie View from the improving SWAC conference. This may be the best game of the day. Finally we have Robert Morris at 20-14 from the North East conference. They came in third during season play but won out in the conference tourney. The challenger will be North Carolina..............................Central. North Carolina Central was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal conference from the MEAC. They were by far the best team in the MEAC , but just so it is understood they are trying to schedule some of the best mid major teams. They lost to SFA, Akron, and Wofford and even gave it a go against Georgia and Louisville. Look for NCC to pull of the upset.
FIRST FOUR DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Texas Tech vs. NC State
EAST REGION Texas vs. Xavier
SOUTH REGION Prairie View AM vs. Siena
MIDWEST REGION ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central
MIDWEST Indianapolis
Omaha
1) Kansas
16) ROB MORRIS / NC Central
8) Saint Marys
9) Houston
Tampa
5) BYU
12) S.F. Austin
4) Louisville
13) Vermont
Greensboro
6) Iowa
11) Xavier / Texas
3) Kentucky
14) BRADLEY
St. Louis
7) Illinois
10) UTAH STATE
2) Creighton
15) UC-Irvine
EAST New York
Cleveland
1) Dayton
16) WINTHROP
8) LSU
9) Arizona State
Omaha
5) Butler
12) LIBERTY
4) Maryland
13) YALE
Greensboro
6) West Virginia
11) Texas/Xavier
3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA
Albany
7) Michigan
10) Florida
2) Villanova
15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
WEST Los Angeles
Spokane
1) GONZAGA
16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Colorado
9) Oklahoma
Spokane
5) Ohio State
12) Akron
4) Oregon
13) New Mexico State
Cleveland
6) Virginia
11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
3) Michigan State
14) Little Rock
Sacramento
7) Arizona
10) Marquette
2) San Diego State
15) Eastern Washington
SOUTH Houston
St. Louis
1) Baylor
16) BOSTON UNIVERSITY
8) USC
9) Indiana
Sacramento
5) Auburn
12) Cincinnati
4) Wisconsin
13) North Texas
Albany
6) Penn State
11) Texas Tech / NC State
3) Seton Hall
14) BELMONT
Tampa
7) Providence
10) Rutgers
2) Florida State
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
