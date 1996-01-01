-
This season was probably the best the WCC has been. 3 teams were good enough to be in the NCAA tourney as at large teams with GU as a final 4 favorite, BYU good enough to make the sweet 16, and SMC with a great chance to at least win a game. It's really a shame that this season ended before the conference could finish this historic year. With the talent leaving the conference I'm worried next year will be a big step back and we'll be a one bid conference again. I know its early but I wanted to take a look at what we know about next year so far.
BYU - Loses Childs, Haws, Toolson, Nixon, and Seljaas. Barcello, Lee, and Harding are contributors who are returning. Hopefully Baxter comes back healthy and transfers Harward and Lowell can bolster the frontcourt. Would really love to see Wade healthy and able to get his college career going.
SMC - Loses Ford and Krebs. Will have Fitts and a bunch of decent roll players. Not sure who shoots the ball if Fitts isnt on the court.
Pacific - Loses Tripp and Chivichyan. If I was Stoudamire and a better job came around I would jump on it. Tripp was the team.
USF - Loses Lull, Ratinho, and Raitanen. Great group of gaurds back with Minlend, Bouyea, Shabazz, and Milstead who sat out after transferring from GCU where he averaged 10 ppg. Little frontcourt depth.
Pepperdine - Lose Kam Edwards. Ross, Kessler Edwards, and Chavez are back. Need to play to their ability, not the opponents ability.
SCU - Eady is transferring. Good core of Vrankic, Mitchell, Wertz, Caruso, Thompson, Justice, and Bediako back.
LMU - Markusson is transferring. Scott and Leaupepe back if nobody transfers after Dunlap got fired.
USD - Lose Floresca. Hartfield, Calcaterra, and Massalski back.
Portland - Lose White and Porter is transferring. Walker and Diabete return.
I see a big drop-off after GU with BYU, SMC, USF, Pepperdine, and SCU fighting for 2-6 and another big drop to the bottom 4 of Pacific, LMU, USD, and Portland. Any thoughts?
