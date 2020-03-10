At least for the short term, we have come to a much earlier than expected end to the 2019-2020 NCAA, D-1 Wbb season. So we have some time to discuss this season and the ending of the season in more detail. This discussion is concerning how or to whom to award a conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Essentially, most mid-major conferences award byes to the quarterfinals for the top 4 (although this number changes with the number of team in the conference) finishers the regular season. The only benefit given to the regular season conference champ is the same bye that the other top 3+ finishers in the regular season receive. In all conferences there is only one (1) automatic bid, but while the P-5 conferences may get 3-7 more "at-large" bids, most mid-major conferences only get their automatic bid with no "at-large" bids available to them. Thus, if the regular season conference champion is beaten in their conference tournament, they have no shot at the NCAA tournament and are regulated to the WNIT or CBIT.
This exact scenario happened this year in the Mountain West Conference (MWC). Fresno State won the MWC by 3 games, beat Boise State twice during the regular season and then lost to Boise State in the MWC Conference Tournament championship. Boise State won the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and Fresno State had no chance at an "at-large" bid. Not a very good result for a team that spent the entire conference season proving that they are the best team in the conference. This could have happened in the WCC this year, except given Gonzaga's name recognition, past performance and performance this year in their OOC schedule, they were locked into an "at-large" bid even if they lost in the WCC tournament (which unfortunately they did).
In order to further protect the top two (2) finishers in the regular conference season, the WCC (different from most conferences) has in recent years, granted an extra bye (directly to the semi-finals) to the top two (2) finishing teams in the regular season. Thus, instead of having to win three (3) games to win the conference tournament, the top two (2) teams only have to win two (2) games. As we saw this year, even this level of protection was insufficient to protect Gonzaga and USD from the charging Portland Pilots.
Here is Graham Hayes suggestion, on how to fix this dilemma of protecting the conference champions and still give the end of season conference tournaments validity:
Read Mr. Hayes entire article with his supporting documentation here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...matic-ncaa-bidHow to fix Championship Week: Reward regular-season champs with automatic NCAA bids
Graham Hays
ESPN.com
Mar 10, 2020
It took Fresno State 87 days and 18 basketball games to prove it was the Mountain West's best team in the regular season. It took one game for the Mountain West to determine that Fresno State wasn't the team the conference would send to represent it in the NCAA tournament.
We can do better than that broken math. Conference tournaments can be a means for women's college basketball to innovate. They shouldn't be an instrument of punishment for mid-major teams that already struggle to compete on level terms with Power 5 peers.
Keep the tournaments. Ditch the automatic bid.
So let all conference tournaments stand on their own merit. Rebrand them as cup-style competitions, where conference teams compete for a prize separate from the regular season -- and separate from any NCAA tournament implications.
The world's most popular sport, soccer offers some of the best known blueprints. In England, the FA Cup competition that runs parallel to and distinct from the Premier League season is nearly 150 years old. Granted, it has its own issues thanks to an increasingly crowded global schedule, but it remains a prize with luster and a tournament capable of producing unforgettable moments like relegation-bound Wigan upsetting mighty Manchester City in the 2013 final.
No group would benefit more from this change than mid-majors. With NCAA at-large bids still more the exception than the rule for those teams, sending regular-season champions to that tournament gives conferences the best chance to succeed on the stage that people remember.
One bad bounce, often on a neutral court, shouldn't carry more weight than months of basketball.
Gonzaga (as well as some other well known mid-major players) maybe in a slightly different space than the majority of mid-majors, but I think the topic at least bears some discussion.
So what do you Lady Zag board member's think?
Keep the status quo or maybe consider a scenario such as Mr. Hayes describes in his article?
Keep in mind that it is the conferences, not the NCAA, who determine who gets the conferences automatic bid, so any changes do not require the approval of the NCAA, although it could impact some television and venue agreements.
