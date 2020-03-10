How to fix Championship Week: Reward regular-season champs with automatic NCAA bids

Graham HaysESPN.comMar 10, 2020It took Fresno State 87 days and 18 basketball games to prove it was the Mountain West's best team in the regular season. It took one game for the Mountain West to determine that Fresno State wasn't the team the conference would send to represent it in the NCAA tournament.We can do better than that broken math. Conference tournaments can be a means for women's college basketball to innovate. They shouldn't be an instrument of punishment for mid-major teams that already struggle to compete on level terms with Power 5 peers.Keep the tournaments. Ditch the automatic bid.So let all conference tournaments stand on their own merit. Rebrand them as cup-style competitions, where conference teams compete for a prize separate from the regular season -- and separate from any NCAA tournament implications.The world's most popular sport, soccer offers some of the best known blueprints. In England, the FA Cup competition that runs parallel to and distinct from the Premier League season is nearly 150 years old. Granted, it has its own issues thanks to an increasingly crowded global schedule, but it remains a prize with luster and a tournament capable of producing unforgettable moments like relegation-bound Wigan upsetting mighty Manchester City in the 2013 final.No group would benefit more from this change than mid-majors. With NCAA at-large bids still more the exception than the rule for those teams, sending regular-season champions to that tournament gives conferences the best chance to succeed on the stage that people remember.One bad bounce, often on a neutral court, shouldn't carry more weight than months of basketball.