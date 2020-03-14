Move if appropriate:

The NCAA saw this coming more than 15 years ago.

Not the outbreak of a deadly virus that would become a global pandemic and force the association to cancel its Division I mens and womens basketball tournaments.

But the NCAA did have the foresight to begin planning for an unknown catastrophic event that would threaten its biggest and most lucrative event.

