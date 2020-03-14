-
OT: NCAA builds tournament safety net, spends it
Move if appropriate:
The NCAA saw this coming more than 15 years ago.
Not the outbreak of a deadly virus that would become a global pandemic and force the association to cancel its Division I mens and womens basketball tournaments.
But the NCAA did have the foresight to begin planning for an unknown catastrophic event that would threaten its biggest and most lucrative event.
Link: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sport...nt/5038279002/
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules