Thread: Fictional Tournament

Ok, selection Sunday is tomorrow. We will know who is in and who just missed the cut.
Sunday night will be the 4 play in games.
Monday will be have 64 teams in action. Scores will be posted.
Tuesday is round of 32.
Wed: S16
Thurs: E8
Fri: FF
Sat National Championship
After posting scores I can do a small script for each game.
Emphasis on longer scripts for close games and upsets. Even fictional post game comments.
I do this kind of stuff for simulations.
I can either do my own scores or let a random generator do it. I just write the mini articles.
Please give some feedback.
This is just a fantasy world to fill in the void.
It will be fun.
If there is no real selection show. I will use Lunardi Bracketology. If you prefer I can use Jerry Palms.
I