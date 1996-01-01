Thread: Fictional Tournament

Results 1 to 4 of 4

  Today, 10:52 AM
    YukonJack
    Ok, selection Sunday is tomorrow. We will know who is in and who just missed the cut.
    Sunday night will be the 4 play in games.
    Monday will be have 64 teams in action. Scores will be posted.
    Tuesday is round of 32.
    Wed: S16
    Thurs: E8
    Fri: FF
    Sat National Championship

    After posting scores I can do a small script for each game.
    Emphasis on longer scripts for close games and upsets. Even fictional post game comments.
    I do this kind of stuff for simulations.
    I can either do my own scores or let a random generator do it. I just write the mini articles.

    Please give some feedback.
    This is just a fantasy world to fill in the void.
    It will be fun.

    If there is no real selection show. I will use Lunardi Bracketology. If you prefer I can use Jerry Palms.

    I
  Today, 11:10 AM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    The selection show has been cancelled as of yesterday. Either bracketology is fine
  Today, 11:11 AM
    upan8th
    Sorry, Jack,

    Like the concept but I think everyone here is just too bummed to get behind it. Our worst nightmares have popped us awake, anxious & sweating: OMG. It's real!
  Today, 11:21 AM
    YukonJack
    Ok so far 2 to 1 in favor of. I will tabulate votes by 3PM PST tomorrow. I know it hurts ,so I will be sensitive to the replies.
