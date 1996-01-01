Thread: Serenity Now!!

-
Serenity Now!!
Covid 19 isnt funny, but Im not opposed to jokes hitting around the edges.
From the Salt Lake Police:
Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can return to your normal criminal behavior #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself
Also, find more information about #coronavirus here: https://www.slc.gov/mayor/covid-19/
-
The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out.
