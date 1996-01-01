Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Serenity Now!!

  1. Today, 09:46 AM #1
    former1dog
    former1dog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    11,618

    Default Serenity Now!!

    Covid 19 isnt funny, but Im not opposed to jokes hitting around the edges.

    From the Salt Lake Police:

    Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can return to your normal criminal behavior #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself


    Also, find more information about #coronavirus here: https://www.slc.gov/mayor/covid-19/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:13 AM #2
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,237

    Default

    The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules