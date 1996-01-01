Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: BIG NEWS: NCAA Grants Extra Yr to Spring Sport Athletes-- Winter being Discussed

    sylean
    Default BIG NEWS: NCAA Grants Extra Yr to Spring Sport Athletes-- Winter being Discussed

    pulled this from the men's board...have no idea if its true.....but what if they did grant an extra year to seniors.....would Katie be able to return.....recovery from an ACL is 6 months minimum, with 9 months being better.....

    of course we will be stacked if everyone comes like they're supposed to and everyone heals like their supposed to...

    I'm not sure if Jess would want to return.....I think she's pretty well set with her degree and I think I heard her say that she would like to teach locally....
    ZagDad84
    See discussion on this topic at the end of the March Sadness thread.

    ZagDad
