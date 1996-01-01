Thread: BIG NEWS: NCAA Grants Extra Yr to Spring Sport Athletes-- Winter being Discussed

-
BIG NEWS: NCAA Grants Extra Yr to Spring Sport Athletes-- Winter being Discussed
pulled this from the men's board...have no idea if its true.....but what if they did grant an extra year to seniors.....would Katie be able to return.....recovery from an ACL is 6 months minimum, with 9 months being better.....
of course we will be stacked if everyone comes like they're supposed to and everyone heals like their supposed to...
I'm not sure if Jess would want to return.....I think she's pretty well set with her degree and I think I heard her say that she would like to teach locally....
-
See discussion on this topic at the end of the March Sadness thread.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules