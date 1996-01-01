Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: No Surprise: McDonald's AA Game Cancelled

  1. Today, 12:42 PM #1
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,245

    Default No Surprise: McDonald's AA Game Cancelled

    With Jalen Suggs being a top 5 finalist for the National HS Player of the Year, he probably would've started. Was really looking forward to seeing him play:

    https://www.chron.com/sports/highsch...l-15127463.php
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:09 PM #2
    Mantua
    Mantua is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,254

    Default

    I wonder when we will get to see sports again? The NBA Draft might just be read from a desk.
    Parlez-vous français?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules