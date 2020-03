Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife Originally Posted by

Feel free to move to the Jalen Suggs recruit thread, but thought it was important to not get lost in the shuffle..



I know there was a lot of speculation that Suggs could still go to Europe, but he just posted on his IG page a lengthy post about his HS career and ended it :



"Zag nation, I hope youre ready. I got unfinished business to take care of".