Recruiting suspended
NCAA to suspend recruiting amid coronavirus threat
"The NCAA is reportedly making the call to suspend recruiting for all sports both on- and off-campus until at least April 15. The news comes one day after the NCAA announced that it had canceled all winter and spring championship events due to the growing threat of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus."
https://247sports.com/Article/ncaa-r...ll--144993187/
