Extremely early predictions.
Here is mine:
Think of the talent collection for next season and realize the instant star potential of Jalen Suggs or the Shawn Kemp like presence/energy of Oumar Ballo, or perhaps a different newcomer that surprises us all. Ayayi will be confident with another year under his belt as well.
Who will have the most impact next season? The year of maturity and development for Drew Timme is incalculable. He just gets better and better and better. He is consistent. He is skilled. He is reliable. He works extremely well within a team concept and was an integral part of an extremely efficient offense.
Believe me. You think Mark Few likes working the ball inside now. Just wait until he prioritizes that the ball gets in Drew's hands. The rest of the crew can adlib explosive plays within transition offense all they want to, but when GU needs to come out of a timeout with a reliable offensive play at a critical juncture, I have to believe it will be Timme's number that is called.
I miss Mike Hart
