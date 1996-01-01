Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Question

  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,618

    Default Question

    If virus is contained in mid april, could they do may madness at all? I know players and coaches say they would do this. Thoughts?
    Love the zags for life
  2. Today, 07:48 AM #2
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,129

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    If virus is contained in mid april, could they do may madness at all? I know players and coaches say they would do this. Thoughts?
    That was a coach Fews position and view. Postpone, reassess every couple week and come May if no go then cancel

    But panic has set in simple to cancel and close
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  3. Today, 07:50 AM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,781

    Default

    Coach Few thought they could push it back as far as May. Emmert, in his statement, said that the logistics were too complicated to make that work. It would be cool if they revisited this. Finding arenas to play in could be tricky.
  4. Today, 07:51 AM #4
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    hockeyzag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Posts
    813

    Default

    It won't be. We'll be dealing with this for at least the next 6 months.

    Listen to the experts: https://youtu.be/E3URhJx0NSw
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
  5. Today, 07:52 AM #5
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,225

    Default

    Here is my question to go along with your question. Is the season over? Are there now limitations on formal practices and how much interaction (coaching) can occur? Or is all of this in some sort of holding pattern as well? To me, that is one advantage to getting into, and going deep, into the tournament. You get more chances to coach and teach the kids that will be coming back the following year.
  6. Today, 07:54 AM #6
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,686

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    That was a coach Fews position and view. Postpone, reassess every couple week and come May if no go then cancel

    But panic has set in simple to cancel and close
    It’s way more complex than that.
  7. Today, 08:10 AM #7
    ZagOD7540
    ZagOD7540 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Posts
    378

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    If virus is contained in mid april, could they do may madness at all? I know players and coaches say they would do this. Thoughts?
    It's done. Season over. Just read this morning no "in home" contact with recruits.
  8. Today, 08:13 AM #8
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,034

    Default

    I think if there had been more widespread testing made available, everybody would feel a lot more comfortable and could be able to make informed decisions. But with the way things are, we have almost NO IDEA how much it has spread, and how close we are to becoming the next Italy. The response to our government's inaction has been communities and organizations taking charge at the local level, to deal with the situation as best they can given the lack of information. Calling it 'panic' is a bit of a disservice, IMO.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules