Thread: Question

If virus is contained in mid april, could they do may madness at all? I know players and coaches say they would do this. Thoughts?
If virus is contained in mid april, could they do may madness at all? I know players and coaches say they would do this. Thoughts?
Love the zags for life
Coach Few thought they could push it back as far as May. Emmert, in his statement, said that the logistics were too complicated to make that work. It would be cool if they revisited this. Finding arenas to play in could be tricky.
It won't be. We'll be dealing with this for at least the next 6 months.
Listen to the experts: https://youtu.be/E3URhJx0NSw
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
Here is my question to go along with your question. Is the season over? Are there now limitations on formal practices and how much interaction (coaching) can occur? Or is all of this in some sort of holding pattern as well? To me, that is one advantage to getting into, and going deep, into the tournament. You get more chances to coach and teach the kids that will be coming back the following year.
I think if there had been more widespread testing made available, everybody would feel a lot more comfortable and could be able to make informed decisions. But with the way things are, we have almost NO IDEA how much it has spread, and how close we are to becoming the next Italy. The response to our government's inaction has been communities and organizations taking charge at the local level, to deal with the situation as best they can given the lack of information. Calling it 'panic' is a bit of a disservice, IMO.