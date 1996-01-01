Thread: The Lost Season

The biggest surprise to me was Ayayi. And what a surprise he was. He was like the best Christmas present ever. And he finished the season in a spectacular way. He saved the best for the last. I love how he handles the ball. I love how he maneuvers his way down court and finds the right lane to attack the basket a puts in one more runner. He also has a beautiful 3 point shot, and was definitely one of our best Ninja shooters.
I loved how Gilder played. He is so tough and unstoppable. He played awesome defense all year long, often guarding players much bigger than him. He too was a good Ninja shooter. When I think of him I think of a tough Ninja warrior with the headband, with an unstoppable attitude.
Woolridge. If Ayayi and Gilder were pieces of cake, Woolridge was the ice cream. These 3 guards were definitely a treat to enjoy. I enjoyed Woolridge's ball handling in the same way I enjoyed Ayayi's. He just did it differently. He was an aggressive attacker with speed. At times he seemed like a lightning bolt, and would energize the whole team. He has fantastic speed and knew how to control it. Could be a Sharp Shooter at times.
Some analysts questioned our guards and wondered if we had enough guard talent to make the Final Four and win it all. They proved in the Conference Tournament that they were good enough. That's one reason I will miss the NCAA Tournament is because these guards had things to prove and they were ready to it. I would have loved to see them up against the best guard tandems in the country.
The WCC was tough this year, and I liked that a lot. Because it was I really enjoyed the Conference Tournament. It was one of the best ones for me, and I will cherish the memories that I have of it. I think one reason I loved it so much is how well our guards played and Ayayi getting the MVP of the tournament. I will also cherish how well Timme played against St Mary's and Vital going crazy over his play.
The biggest disappointment of the season was how bad North Carolina was this year. I was really excited to see them come to the Kennel. But because they weren't really all that good this year, and they had lost their star player, the game just wasn't what I had hoped it would be.
Go Zags!!!
