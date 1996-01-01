-
March Sadness
From a public health standpoint cancelling the tourney seems like the right thing to do. I want to make clear that I understand the distinction between the realities of a pandemic and a sporting event.
That being said I feel overwhelming sadness that the NCAA tourney is cancelled this year. The Zags earned the right to host and would have responded. I think the team would have finished Elite Eight or Sweet Sixteen depending on matchups.
Ill come back to this later with more articulate thoughts, but I felt the need to be part of our Zag community tonight. Thank you for a memorable year to the team, coaches, staff, and fandom. We love you and have been behind you all year! Go Zags!
