Today, I have  in consultation with the Provost, Deans, Faculty President, Vice Presidents and the leadership of our Board of Trustees  decided to delay the resumption of our Spring semester courses by one week, until March 23, 2020. This will allow our faculty time during the interval to continue preparations to deliver coursework online, and it will give our staff an opportunity to work on planning for operational and business continuity in the face of a constantly changing landscape. Cognizant of the speed with which this situation is moving, we want to inform you that it is likely we will resume classes via technology and distance-delivery beginning March 23rd, without being able to support face-to-face instruction or return to residence halls. We are committed to making a decision on this as soon as practical, and will communicate it no later than mid-day Wednesday, March 18th.