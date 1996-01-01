Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags to Open Season Against Top Name Foes; Few Seeks Win 600

    TravelinZag
    Thumbs up Zags to Open Season Against Top Name Foes; Few Seeks Win 600

    Zags should alter 2020 - 2021 schedule to open with an exhibition(s), followed by two games against top name opponents, hopefully home-and-home. Chance to give team and coaches a possible replacement for the moment lost to cancellation of this years NCAA tournament.

    Possible foes? Shoot for the top  Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, SDSU, Baylor, UCLA, etc. Would be fun to set up a fan poll (but dont know how). Who would be your dream opponents to replace this years cancelled NCAA tournament games? Why not start big!

    Go Zags!!! Natty next year!
    phxfireflames
    Kentucky
    ProVeeZag
    At this point in time, how sure are you there will be a 2020-21 season? I think we are looking at a new future ... with many more questions than answers. Hope to see everybody on GU Boards next fall.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
