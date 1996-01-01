Thread: Zags to Open Season Against Top Name Foes; Few Seeks Win 600

Zags should alter 2020 - 2021 schedule to open with an exhibition(s), followed by two games against top name opponents, hopefully home-and-home. Chance to give team and coaches a possible replacement for the moment lost to cancellation of this years NCAA tournament.
Possible foes? Shoot for the top Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, SDSU, Baylor, UCLA, etc. Would be fun to set up a fan poll (but dont know how). Who would be your dream opponents to replace this years cancelled NCAA tournament games? Why not start big!
Go Zags!!! Natty next year!