Thread: Thank you seniors

  Today, 01:25 PM
    Hoopaholic
    Default Thank you seniors

    I want to thank Admon, Ryan and Killian for an excepotionallyt fun riveting exciting season

    I wish you the best and sorry for the way it ended
  Today, 01:49 PM
    GonzaGAW
    - ditto
  Today, 02:04 PM
    Zags11
    Same.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 02:09 PM
    kingusc49
    I've wondered if a possible answer for any athletes playing any sports affected by today's edict would be to render the season null and void for purposes of college eligibility. Increase scholarship limits for a one-year period to make room for planned incoming students. A number of kids will elect to leave, of course (including probably all three of Admon, Ryan and Killian), but I'm not sure a season of eligibility should be lost for all players when the season wasn't played to completion. With graduate transfer rules, kids that graduate early can transfer for more time if they wish.

    I admit I haven't thought out the kinks of the scholarship numbers nor whether or not student-athletes who are finished with school would be required to take classes in their "Corona Year," but I feel like this end is so unsatisfying for not just basketball players but the spring athletes as well.
  Today, 02:21 PM
    Zagdawg
    Thank you all for joining the Zag family and all the memories you have created for us.
  Today, 02:25 PM
    john montana
    Thank you all! What an amazing season.
    john montana
