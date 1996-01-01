View Poll Results: 2020 Champs?

Voters
21. You may not vote on this poll

  • Yes - Champs

    10 47.62%

  • No

    11 52.38%
Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: 2020 Champs?

  1. Today, 01:12 PM #1
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,268

    Default 2020 Champs?

    #1 in the NET, maybe could be co -champs with Kansas eh?
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:25 PM #2
    SunDevilGolfZag
    SunDevilGolfZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    1,001

    Default

    Some have already resolved this question solely in our favor in the Net rankings thread. Kansas is not included
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:26 PM #3
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,506

    Default

    final rankings mean nothing compared to the trial by fire and the memories made watching 6 straight wins in a tournament format. It's sad, but it is what it is.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:41 PM #4
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,218

    Default

    There will be no 2020 National Champion for NCAA basketball.

    The college football playoffs put an end to subjective voting by media, coaches and fans to crown a National Champion. It was absurd to crown a champion without playing it out on the field.

    It would be equally absurd to arbitrarily decide who the 2020 NCAA Basketball champ is.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:43 PM #5
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,614

    Default

    Nope. No champion.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:17 PM #6
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,268

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    There will be no 2020 National Champion for NCAA basketball.

    The college football playoffs put an end to subjective voting by media, coaches and fans to crown a National Champion. It was absurd to crown a champion without playing it out on the field.

    It would be equally absurd to arbitrarily decide who the 2020 NCAA Basketball champ is.
    Not true. UCF has their banner hanging
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:28 PM #7
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    183

    Default

    I would not welcome any recognition of a national championship for 2020. There is enough negative energy towards the zags across the country, this would cause it to be unimaginable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules