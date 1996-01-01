Thread: 2020 Champs?

#1 in the NET, maybe could be co -champs with Kansas eh?
Yes - Champs
No
#1 in the NET, maybe could be co -champs with Kansas eh?
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Some have already resolved this question solely in our favor in the Net rankings thread. Kansas is not included
final rankings mean nothing compared to the trial by fire and the memories made watching 6 straight wins in a tournament format. It's sad, but it is what it is.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
There will be no 2020 National Champion for NCAA basketball.
The college football playoffs put an end to subjective voting by media, coaches and fans to crown a National Champion. It was absurd to crown a champion without playing it out on the field.
It would be equally absurd to arbitrarily decide who the 2020 NCAA Basketball champ is.
Nope. No champion.
Love the zags for life
I would not welcome any recognition of a national championship for 2020. There is enough negative energy towards the zags across the country, this would cause it to be unimaginable.