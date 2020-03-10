Thread: NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

-
Extremely disappointing. Once again NCAA makes the wrong decision. Fear is rolling through the nation. I blame the media for this. Cancelling means the tournament is permanently not happening. There is no turning back after this decision. Feel real bad for Woolridge, Gilder, and Tillie.
-
Devastating to all. Thank you seniors. My heart breaks for it to finish this way. Hasn't really sunk in yet for me. I will get my money back for the Spokane games I paid for but you can't get back what our Seniors are losing. Terrible situation that has no silver lining. Once a Zag Always a Zag. Your in our thoughts and prayers.
Zagnut 2012
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules