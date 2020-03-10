Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

  Today, 02:30 PM
    zagfan1
    Extremely disappointing. Once again NCAA makes the wrong decision. Fear is rolling through the nation. I blame the media for this. Cancelling means the tournament is permanently not happening. There is no turning back after this decision. Feel real bad for Woolridge, Gilder, and Tillie.
  Today, 02:41 PM
    zagnut2012
    Devastating to all. Thank you seniors. My heart breaks for it to finish this way. Hasn't really sunk in yet for me. I will get my money back for the Spokane games I paid for but you can't get back what our Seniors are losing. Terrible situation that has no silver lining. Once a Zag Always a Zag. Your in our thoughts and prayers.

    Zagnut 2012
