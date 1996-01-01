Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Here is the 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket

    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    I put this together. Sadly, I think it will be the only bracket needed this season. Anyway, it looks pretty accurate to me.

    NontradZag's Avatar
    NontradZag
    Epic.


    zagfan24's Avatar
    zagfan24
    Love it up until the championship. Only thing that beats one Corona is a Few.
    Markburn1
    Crowned...The Queen Of Corona
