Keep selection show, but use the bracket as a one-off preseason NCAA tournament instead, broken into the four regionals for a max of 4 games. Make sure to have the teams in each region align more geographically with the region they are in potentially. Would be a pretty cool way to make up for the loss of the 2019-20 championship I think. Of course have to acknowledge that game results would be changed by graduations/transfers/incoming recruits, but its better than nothing.