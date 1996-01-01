-
Idea to make up for cancellation of NCAA tournament: 2020-21 Preseason NCAA Regionals
Keep selection show, but use the bracket as a one-off preseason NCAA tournament instead, broken into the four regionals for a max of 4 games. Make sure to have the teams in each region align more geographically with the region they are in potentially. Would be a pretty cool way to make up for the loss of the 2019-20 championship I think. Of course have to acknowledge that game results would be changed by graduations/transfers/incoming recruits, but its better than nothing.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules