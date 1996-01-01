Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: With no NCAA Tourney, what is the effect on Ayayi and Petro going pro?

  1. Today, 10:49 AM #1
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    492

    Default With no NCAA Tourney, what is the effect on Ayayi and Petro going pro?

    Does this help or hurt their cause?

    Ayayi is coming off Most Outstanding Player in the WCC tourny. Gotta think that this helps him. Last impression was pretty darn good, vs possibly getting shut down by more physical/athletic guards that he could have faced later in the tourny.

    Petro I think is in the same boat. He was POY in WCC and led the Zags in scoring. He benefits in a HUGE way IMO by not having to face much stronger and tougher players in the tournament.

    I would not be surprised at all if both of them are gone now.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:52 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,317

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    Does this help or hurt their cause?

    Ayayi is coming off Most Outstanding Player in the WCC tourny. Gotta think that this helps him. Last impression was pretty darn good, vs possibly getting shut down by more physical/athletic guards that he could have faced later in the tourny.

    Petro I think is in the same boat. He was POY in WCC and led the Zags in scoring. He benefits in a HUGE way IMO by not having to face much stronger and tougher players in the tournament.

    I would not be surprised at all if both of them are gone now.
    I don't think it affects them all that much to be honest - there's enough tape on both of them against all sorts of different opponents to get a general draft idea for the scouts. A caveat to this of course is what Collins did for his stock in 2017, but I he was more an exception than anything else.

    Besides, isn't there some concrete evidence out there for at least Ayayi returning based on an interview with him? Additionally I can't imagine players wanting to leave college having been so close to the tournament, but that is just me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:13 AM #3
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,511

    Default

    I think they should both test the waters for experience, and then come back because i think they're both 2nd rounders at this point. Definitely not lottery.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:41 AM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    670

    Default

    I'm one of those guys who believes that every cloud has a silver lining. With the NBA shutting down, half of Europe shutting down, I believe that the ripple effect is that all of our non-Seniors are coming back in November. Filip was never ready for the NBA anyways; anyone who told him different was an idiot.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- CAN WE PLEASE PLAY A WEEK FROM TODAY?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:51 AM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,210

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    I'm one of those guys who believes that every cloud has a silver lining. With the NBA shutting down, half of Europe shutting down, I believe that the ripple effect is that all of our non-Seniors are coming back in November. Filip was never ready for the NBA anyways; anyone who told him different was an idiot.
    One more sliver of silver: the Europe, Asia and now Australia situation could dampen Suggs family's fervor to go pro.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:09 PM #6
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,031

    Default

    And, we start the season on a 4-game winning streak.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 12:24 PM #7
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,233

    Default

    If they'd have done amazing things like Collins did in the South Carolina game that might have got them more looks. Honestly though, it's the body of work already done . I agree with Krozman above, They should test the waters. I anticipate both back at GU but Europe is fertile. Long shot NBA players. BUT you never know since the G-league has come alive and pays a kid $75 K..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 12:54 PM #8
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    1,770

    Default

    I think both guys should declare and then can decide what is best for them from there. I personally expect Ayayi back next year as I think he is a NBA player and could be a first rounder in 2021 draft. I think Petrusev is really about whether he wants to play more college ball or turn pro (whether NBA, GLeague, or Overseas).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:32 PM #9
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,679

    Default

    We are assuming that the NBA is even going to have a Basketball Combine...they might just go straight to the draft.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 01:54 PM #10
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    751

    Default

    - i live in spokane, was told by a friend who spoke to petro at beginning of the season, he said, petro was adamant that this was going to be his last season with g.u.
    - that said he is not ready for the nba, i'm not sure he ever will be. but he is ready now for euro professional ball, and can make good money, have a happy life without college ball.

    - as to ayayi, again i do not see him as nba ready. he could go the route of nwg, catch the eye of an nba team, who talks him into the g-league, or promises of a try out with improvement in overseas play.

    - my belief is petro is gone, my hope is that ayayi returns and if i laid a bet, i think he will.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 02:16 PM #11
    allnet59
    allnet59 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Posts
    284

    Default

    Ayayi should stick around another year. As good as he was and how far he came along he still vanished to many times in games and is still young enough and teachable to make his draft stock so much better with another year being a Zag

    I wish for selfish reasons that Petro would take Dickie V's advice and spend another year as a Zag perfecting his game and learning to face up to the basket with a longer range jump shot. He will get bullied around playing with bigger and stronger players in the NBA if he doesn't put on some muscle and strengthen his hands.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 02:29 PM #12
    john montana's Avatar
    john montana
    john montana is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,478

    Default

    I would be surprised if Petro comes back. No insider knowledge, just guessing that he wants to go after taking a hard look last year. I think Ayayi should stay for sure. I would be equally surprised if he left.
    john montana
    http://carponthefly.blogspot.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 06:43 PM #13
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    195

    Default

    I remember last year when Zach Norvell decided to stay in the draft and take his chances. I felt like I might jump out a window! Because honestly I did not think that would happen.
    I personally think both Petro & Joel could be pro's right now but not NBA pro's.
    If they feel like GU is best place to develop their individual skillset they will stay next year. I think Joel stays & Petro leaves. Both are really skilled and we are lucky to have them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 08:00 PM #14
    ZagRecruitWatch
    ZagRecruitWatch is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Denver, Colorado
    Posts
    406

    Default

    I would be shocked if either leave. both are pretty low on the draft boards if they are even present at all. I'd be willing to bet Few pitches petro that he could be a potential lottery pick if he stayed another possibly proves he can hit the 3. As for Ayayi he is 110% coming back.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:26 PM #15
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,511

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagRecruitWatch View Post
    I would be shocked if either leave. both are pretty low on the draft boards if they are even present at all. I'd be willing to bet Few pitches petro that he could be a potential lottery pick if he stayed another possibly proves he can hit the 3. As for Ayayi he is 110% coming back.
    or, maybe, hit a free throw.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 08:40 PM #16
    NEC26
    NEC26 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,984

    Default

    I expect Petrusev to be gone. I would be shocked if Ayayi were to leave. He may test the waters but the guy just cracked the roster this year and he did well but he still has a ways to go.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 08:47 PM #17
    Zagricultural
    Zagricultural is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    686

    Default

    Hurts Tillie IMO. He was primed to show out on the biggest stage.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 08:49 PM #18
    ZagRecruitWatch
    ZagRecruitWatch is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Denver, Colorado
    Posts
    406

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagricultural View Post
    Hurts Tillie IMO. He was primed to show out on the biggest stage.
    Agreed, he's going to be viewed/labeled as injury prone going into the draft.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules