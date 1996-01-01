Thread: Assuming no NCAA Tourny, what is the affect on Ayayi and Petro going pro?

Originally Posted by IowaSERE Originally Posted by

Does this help or hurt their cause?



Ayayi is coming off Most Outstanding Player in the WCC tourny. Gotta think that this helps him. Last impression was pretty darn good, vs possibly getting shut down by more physical/athletic guards that he could have faced later in the tourny.



Petro I think is in the same boat. He was POY in WCC and led the Zags in scoring. He benefits in a HUGE way IMO by not having to face much stronger and tougher players in the tournament.



I would not be surprised at all if both of them are gone now.