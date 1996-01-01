Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Assuming no NCAA Tourny, what is the affect on Ayayi and Petro going pro?

    IowaSERE
    Does this help or hurt their cause?

    Ayayi is coming off Most Outstanding Player in the WCC tourny. Gotta think that this helps him. Last impression was pretty darn good, vs possibly getting shut down by more physical/athletic guards that he could have faced later in the tourny.

    Petro I think is in the same boat. He was POY in WCC and led the Zags in scoring. He benefits in a HUGE way IMO by not having to face much stronger and tougher players in the tournament.

    I would not be surprised at all if both of them are gone now.
    strikenowhere
    I don't think it affects them all that much to be honest - there's enough tape on both of them against all sorts of different opponents to get a general draft idea for the scouts. A caveat to this of course is what Collins did for his stock in 2017, but I he was more an exception than anything else.

    Besides, isn't there some concrete evidence out there for at least Ayayi returning based on an interview with him? Additionally I can't imagine players wanting to leave college having been so close to the tournament, but that is just me.
    krozman
    I think they should both test the waters for experience, and then come back because i think they're both 2nd rounders at this point. Definitely not lottery.
