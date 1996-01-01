-
If no fans are at the games, does region even matter?
Honestly seeding and matchup are the only things I care about now. Do we even really have an advantage playing in Spokane? I mean I know the team plays the Spokane Area every once in a while, but without the fans do they have an advantage? I say maybe just a sliver, but hardly. It’s definitely not the MAC. What’s your opinion?
