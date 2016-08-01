Thread: Do you expect any form of ncaa tournament?

Will even a spectatorless or abbreviated version go on?
Yes it will
No it wont
Not if any NCAA players or coaches get it.
And that's looking like a distinct possibility for Nebraska.
O/T, but I just texted my supervisors at my part time job. I asked them to get guidance from management, due to the events that have transpired since I finished my shift at 3 today.
Its done imo.
Nope.
They are 3 days from canceling it altogether. IMO.
College kids living in dorms, very few tests out there, very soon several players will test positive, perhaps many, and that will be it. Tournament canceled. Absolute tragedy for our kids who have earned the right to play for NC
If Kansas were to lose in their tournament and GU move to No. 1, maybe a movement to crown them NC and it won't mean much at all, no more than what they've earned already.
I am sick for the kids, but it's the only choice to be made.
Can they move it to may or june?
Love the zags for life
After seeing Fred Hoiberg tonight, I wouldn't be surprised cancellations come soon. Absolutely selfish and reckless for him to be coaching tonight
Most major campuses in VA are not letting students return after spring break and moving to virtual classes. UVA, and VT among them.
I only say yes because most players are so young and healthy that symptoms would be less than terrible on the whole. Now when one of the coaches gets it...…. then all bets are off.
MDABE80? DoctorZag? You both have touted your medical credentials and claimed that Covid-19 is overblown and basically similar to the standard to seasonal flu or H1N1.
Any thoughts?
No one will be happy if it's called off. I will not be. But I will survive and do what I can to save lives and defeat this dang virus. I think that that is to be our goal now. Do what we can to win this battle with this virus. Let's not be closed minded. Let's cooperative and be as positive and understanding as we can be. Remember! We ARE Zags. We are in a crisis, brothers and sisters, a national and international one. So let's ban together and win this bigger battle against this virus. SAVE LIVES>
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Pac-12 tourney is still on, just with no fans starting tomorrow. How is March Madness any different? I say play the games.
WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA