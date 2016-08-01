View Poll Results: Will we have a 2020 tourney in the next 2 months?

Thread: Do you expect any form of ncaa tournament?

  Today, 07:01 PM #1
    LTownZag
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,135

    Default Do you expect any form of ncaa tournament?

    Will even a spectatorless or abbreviated version go on?
  Today, 07:01 PM #2
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,347

    Default

    Not if any NCAA players or coaches get it.

    And that's looking like a distinct possibility for Nebraska.
  Today, 07:07 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,921

    Default

    O/T, but I just texted my supervisors at my part time job. I asked them to get guidance from management, due to the events that have transpired since I finished my shift at 3 today.
  Today, 07:20 PM #4
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,600

    Default

    Its done imo.
  Today, 07:21 PM #5
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,269

    Default

    Nope.

    They are 3 days from canceling it altogether. IMO.

    College kids living in dorms, very few tests out there, very soon several players will test positive, perhaps many, and that will be it. Tournament canceled. Absolute tragedy for our kids who have earned the right to play for NC

    If Kansas were to lose in their tournament and GU move to No. 1, maybe a movement to crown them NC and it won't mean much at all, no more than what they've earned already.

    I am sick for the kids, but it's the only choice to be made.
  Today, 07:22 PM #6
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,600

    Default

    Can they move it to may or june?
  Today, 07:24 PM #7
    ZagZombie's Avatar
    ZagZombie
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    103

    Default

    After seeing Fred Hoiberg tonight, I wouldn't be surprised cancellations come soon. Absolutely selfish and reckless for him to be coaching tonight
  Today, 07:25 PM #8
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,921

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    Nope.

    They are 3 days from canceling it altogether. IMO.

    College kids living in dorms, very few tests out there, very soon several players will test positive, perhaps many, and that will be it. Tournament canceled. Absolute tragedy for our kids who have earned the right to play for NC

    If Kansas were to lose in their tournament and GU move to No. 1, maybe a movement to crown them NC and it won't mean much at all, no more than what they've earned already.

    I am sick for the kids, but it's the only choice to be made.
    Dixie, there is likely to be overwhelming pressure on the conferences to cancel the remaining tournaments. Developments have moved rapidly in just the past 8 hours.
  Today, 07:28 PM #9
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,269

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Dixie, there is likely to be overwhelming pressure on the conferences to cancel the remaining tournaments. Developments have moved rapidly in just the past 8 hours.
    I agree totally.

    I was saying "if"

    But yes. I agree.

    And it doesn't matter anyway.

    No team wants a bestowed NC w/o winning six games on the biggest stage.
  Today, 07:38 PM #10
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,397

    Default

    Most major campuses in VA are not letting students return after spring break and moving to virtual classes. UVA, and VT among them.
  Today, 07:44 PM #11
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,499

    Default

    I only say yes because most players are so young and healthy that symptoms would be less than terrible on the whole. Now when one of the coaches gets it...…. then all bets are off.
  Today, 07:46 PM #12
    LTownZag
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,135

    Default

    MDABE80? DoctorZag? You both have touted your medical credentials and claimed that Covid-19 is overblown and basically similar to the standard to seasonal flu or H1N1.

    Any thoughts?
  Today, 08:00 PM #13
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,113

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    MDABE80? DoctorZag? You both have touted your medical credentials and claimed that Covid-19 is overblown and basically similar to the standard to seasonal flu or H1N1.

    Any thoughts?
    I voted no. This thing is escalating every day. It's one of the characteristics of this virus. It spreads really fast. I have followed this very closely, for a couple weeks now, every day. If you don't think this is serious you are closed minded. The experts in this area, which is whom we should be listening to, agree that it's going to get worse, and it's going to get worse real fast. Because there is not a vaccine for it, and won't be won for like six months, the best way to fight this virus is called containment. The idea of containment is to do everything in our power to stay out of it's range for as long as we can. My hope is that we Gonzaga alumni, use our intelligence the way we were taught....to have an open mind and not be arrogant and selfish. You all know how much I love the Zags, but I like all human life more. That's my responsibility. If we can save one life, it's worth it. If we can save 100 lives it's really worth it, If we can save 1000 lives why wouldn't we be willing to do whatever is necessary to save a life.

    No one will be happy if it's called off. I will not be. But I will survive and do what I can to save lives and defeat this dang virus. I think that that is to be our goal now. Do what we can to win this battle with this virus. Let's not be closed minded. Let's cooperative and be as positive and understanding as we can be. Remember! We ARE Zags. We are in a crisis, brothers and sisters, a national and international one. So let's ban together and win this bigger battle against this virus. SAVE LIVES>

    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 08:12 PM #14
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    398

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Can they move it to may or june?
    Nope, players will have graduated by then. Life moves on.
  Today, 08:17 PM #15
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,921

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tummydoc View Post
    Nope, players will have graduated by then. Life moves on.
    Think of all the major league players that lost years of their careers during WWII. Ted Williams is the first to come to mind...he was a Marine fighter pilot for 5 years.

    ETA: you can't just flip the switch back on, IMO.
  Today, 08:22 PM #16
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    667

    Default

    Pac-12 tourney is still on, just with no fans starting tomorrow. How is March Madness any different? I say play the games.
