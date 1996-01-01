Thread: Do you expect any form of NCAA tournament?

I was born a few months after Jonas Salk perfected the polio vaccine, thereby ending 60 years of terror caused by poliomyelitis. I recall lining up with my elementary school class every year to receive our "polio shot" but now polio is more or less extinct except in a few very remote places. Vaccine development has come a long way since March of 1953 but it remains a difficult and exacting science. Recall that HIV was first clinically observed in the USA in 1981 but in the subsequent 39 years nobody has been able to come up with a successful vaccine against that virus. If cancelling one year of March Madness will assist in reducing the number of new infections, it seems a worthwhile sacrifice. Meanwhile, keep your fingers crossed that our top medical research scientists (several of whom graduated from GU) can get a handle on both a vaccine solution and on better treatment options for the elderly and vulnerable populations.
Watch out for each other, and Go Bulldogs!
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.