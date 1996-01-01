View Poll Results: Will we have a 2020 tourney in the next 2 months?

Voters
52. You may not vote on this poll

  • Yes it will

    20 38.46%

  • No it wont

    32 61.54%
Thread: Do you expect any form of NCAA tournament?

  Today, 09:01 PM #26
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,286

    Default

    It's just so sad. I feel terrible for the players and the fans. I don't see any way that they will go on with the tournament at this point. Can't believe how fast this happened, from the realization of playing the games in an empty Spokane Arena to probably not playing at all.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:08 PM #27
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,262

    Default

    Selfishly I want some type of tournament. I'm heartbroken for all the players who were going to experience this tournament for the first and potentially only time or the last time. I'm especially sad for guys like Gilder and Woolridge that came to GU to experience this. Without the fans there is no atmosphere, emotion and magic. Playing in an environment that is essentially set up like a closed door scrimmage will be tough to watch. I know this option if it happens is better than nothing, but man I'm heartbroken for the kids.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:26 PM #28
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,232

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Will even a spectatorless or abbreviated version go on?
    I do not expect to see NCAA games next week. I expect the Conference tournaments will be cancelled, though there were games played today (and more are slated for the next four days ).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:27 PM #29
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,226

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    MDABE80? DoctorZag? You both have touted your medical credentials and claimed that Covid-19 is overblown and basically similar to the standard to seasonal flu or H1N1.

Any thoughts?

    Any thoughts?
    What does "tout" mean to you???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:30 PM #30
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,226

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    I do not expect to see NCAA games next week. I expect the Conference tournaments will be cancelled, though there were games played today (and more are slated for the next four days ).
    Reno...I doubt we both could count the number of lawyers in their SUV's circling the Spokane Arena just in case someone (even just one) get sick. None of our lawyers mind you.........lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:38 PM #31
    TexasZag
    TexasZag
    TexasZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    180

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    I only say yes because most players are so young and healthy that symptoms would be less than terrible on the whole. Now when one of the coaches gets it...…. then all bets are off.
    I believe most people in decision-making positions realize that it's not just the severity (or lack thereof) with healthy youth, it's that if infected, they become carriers, who will in turn spread the virus to at-risk populations, where mortality rates are much higher than the 3% or so over the total population of confirmed cases to-date.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:39 PM #32
    75Zag
    75Zag
    75Zag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Vancouver
    Posts
    3,062

    Default

    I was born a few months after Jonas Salk perfected the polio vaccine, thereby ending 60 years of terror caused by poliomyelitis. I recall lining up with my elementary school class every year to receive our "polio shot" but now polio is more or less extinct except in a few very remote places. Vaccine development has come a long way since March of 1953 but it remains a difficult and exacting science. Recall that HIV was first clinically observed in the USA in 1981 but in the subsequent 39 years nobody has been able to come up with a successful vaccine against that virus. If cancelling one year of March Madness will assist in reducing the number of new infections, it seems a worthwhile sacrifice. Meanwhile, keep your fingers crossed that our top medical research scientists (several of whom graduated from GU) can get a handle on both a vaccine solution and on better treatment options for the elderly and vulnerable populations.

Watch out for each other, and Go Bulldogs!

    Watch out for each other, and Go Bulldogs!
    Do not go gentle into that good night,
    Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
    Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:40 PM #33
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,138

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZag View Post
    I believe most people in decision-making positions realize that it's not just the severity (or lack thereof) with healthy youth, it's that if infected, they become carriers, who will in turn spread the virus to potentially at-risk populations.
    That concept flies over the heads of a frightening percentage of people.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:46 PM #34
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Goodyear, AZ
    Posts
    1,949

    Default

    From my reading Doc is correct in that this particular flu virus is another variation of many Corona family of viruses that have been around for some time and hopefully behaves in a similar fashion, that is it wanes as warmer weather comes about which we don't know for certain it will yet. However it blows up again in the fall like the run of the mill flu we see every year. Further it will mutate and be different again at some point like other viruses do all the time.

    There are differences and this particular one seems more of a threat with dire consequences since we have no vaccine at this time. Also, the numbers of fatalities of all flu viruses annually is very high, even with the latest flu shots we have now. Elderly are always most at risk even prior to COVID 19. Especially those with co-morbidity issues. I do believe the populace will be much more attuned to sanitary practices because of this event, and I sincerely hope that is the case.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:48 PM #35
    TexasZag
    TexasZag
    TexasZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    180

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tummydoc View Post
    Reborn,"worse" is a poor choice of words to describe the natural history of this pandemic. It is going to get more prevalent, but the mortality rate will likely drop as we account for the mildly sick affected like the NBA player. And containment is a popular political position but not a valid scientific position. Containment by quarantine is equivalent to containing the world trade center by closing the fire doors. It may SLOW the progression, but spread is inevitable until a large fraction of the population has been exposed/immune and then "herd immunity" will slow progression. In vaccination studies you need >85% vaccinated to protect the remaining population. I think quarantine is going to prolong a 3-6 month pandemic to a 12-15 month pandemic unless vaccination is successful (trials are starting now at UW).
    One of the primary goals of social distancing or containment is to slow the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the medical community's capacity to treat it. If too many people get sick at the same time, we'll have a huge mess on our hands. We've already demonstrated that we can't even test yet on a large scale.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:51 PM #36
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,138

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    What does "tout" mean to you???
    Referenced them as a self-credentialing of later expressed medical opinions.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
