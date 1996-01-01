Thread: Do you expect any form of NCAA tournament?

Originally Posted by tummydoc Originally Posted by

Reborn,"worse" is a poor choice of words to describe the natural history of this pandemic. It is going to get more prevalent, but the mortality rate will likely drop as we account for the mildly sick affected like the NBA player. And containment is a popular political position but not a valid scientific position. Containment by quarantine is equivalent to containing the world trade center by closing the fire doors. It may SLOW the progression, but spread is inevitable until a large fraction of the population has been exposed/immune and then "herd immunity" will slow progression. In vaccination studies you need >85% vaccinated to protect the remaining population. I think quarantine is going to prolong a 3-6 month pandemic to a 12-15 month pandemic unless vaccination is successful (trials are starting now at UW).