Thread: NBA suspends season

I sure hope March madness isnt next
A lot of TV money out there.
First NCAA player that tests positive will shut the whole thing down though.
Wait and see I guess.
Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been fighting an illness and is coaching tonight’s game despite being in obvious discomfort.
BREAKING: Nebraska MBB head coach Fred Hoiberg is being transported to a local hospital
This could be it.
Per Andy Katz:
Nebraska men’s basketball team is not leaving Bankers Life Arena. They were brought their food outside the locker room. They are not letting people back to the area now. I just walked back to the area here and they told me no one from Nebraska will be made available.
ESPN reporting that all P5 tournaments will be without fans for the remainder of the games
I'm very disappointed with my current employer, UPS. There has been absolutely no guidance from management. I work part time in their hub at DFW airport, we process up to 20,000 packages an hour. Volume's picked up by roughly 15% over the past two weeks. I expect that increase to continue an upward path, as more people buy online/stay at home.
Cant see how Mark Emert can expose players, staff, family to travel risks given NBA development and now an NCAA coach proceeding to put people at risk knowing he was unwell. I think seasons done. And FWIW, I am a physician.
I'm not worried about contracting the virus from a package that passes by on our conveyor belt. What I do worry about are the hundreds of employees that pass through a security checkpoint to enter and exit the hub.