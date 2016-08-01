Results 1 to 19 of 19

Thread: NBA suspends season

  1. Today, 06:27 PM #1
    ZagsObserver
    Default NBA suspends season

    I sure hope March madness isnt next
  2. Today, 06:31 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    I sure hope March madness isn’t next
    Regrettably, I'm expecting it within the next day or two. I'm just glad we were able to get last night's game in.
  3. Today, 06:32 PM #3
    Gonzdb8's Avatar
    Gonzdb8
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Regrettably, I'm expecting it within the next day or two. I'm just glad we were able to get last night's game in.
    agreed. things are going to get worse before they get better. no way this tournament happens as scheduled.
  4. Today, 06:33 PM #4
    OntZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    I sure hope March madness isn’t next
    It's almost a certainty at this point.

    Unattended games is the best we can realistically expect.
  5. Today, 06:39 PM #5
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    A lot of TV money out there.

    First NCAA player that tests positive will shut the whole thing down though.

    Wait and see I guess.
  6. Today, 06:40 PM #6
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    A lot of TV money out there.

    First NCAA player that tests positive will shut the whole thing down though.

    Wait and see I guess.
    Gobert from the Jazz.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  7. Today, 06:42 PM #7
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    https://twitter.com/talkprimetime/st...27329093033986

    Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been fighting an illness and is coaching tonight’s game despite being in obvious discomfort.

    BREAKING: Nebraska MBB head coach Fred Hoiberg is being transported to a local hospital

    This could be it.
  8. Today, 07:21 PM #8
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    https://twitter.com/talkprimetime/st...27329093033986

    Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has been fighting an illness and is coaching tonight’s game despite being in obvious discomfort.

    BREAKING: Nebraska MBB head coach Fred Hoiberg is being transported to a local hospital

    This could be it.
    Someone said he has heart issue. I think its the virus. Its over.
    Love the zags for life
  9. Today, 07:45 PM #9
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Someone said he has heart issue. I think its the virus. Its over.
    Are you a doctor? You probably just got back from buying 20 cases of t.p..

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
  10. Today, 07:46 PM #10
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Per Andy Katz:

    Nebraska men’s basketball team is not leaving Bankers Life Arena. They were brought their food outside the locker room. They are not letting people back to the area now. I just walked back to the area here and they told me no one from Nebraska will be made available.
  11. Today, 07:49 PM #11
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    Are you a doctor? You probably just got back from buying 20 cases of t.p..

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    21.
    Love the zags for life
  12. Today, 07:49 PM #12
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    Are you a doctor? You probably just got back from buying 20 cases of t.p..

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    No, he is not a doctor, just a very concerned fan.

    Let’s all be more gentle.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
  13. Today, 07:50 PM #13
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    Are you a doctor? You probably just got back from buying 20 cases of t.p..

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    No need for personal attacks, Lightning. NCAA is going to be under heavy pressure to cancel the tournament in light of developments over the past 8-12 hours. Next shoe to fall will be cancellation of remaining conference tournaments. Ivy League comes off looking prescient IMO.
  14. Today, 07:51 PM #14
    ZagzKrak
    Default

    ESPN reporting that all P5 tournaments will be without fans for the remainder of the games
  15. Today, 07:56 PM #15
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    No, he is not a doctor, just a very concerned fan.

    Let’s all be more gentle.
    You beat me to it, kitz. I'm not a doctor, either, but we are definitely in unchartered territory. Reactions by pro sports leagues are setting the stage for the next wave of cancellations.

    I'm very disappointed with my current employer, UPS. There has been absolutely no guidance from management. I work part time in their hub at DFW airport, we process up to 20,000 packages an hour. Volume's picked up by roughly 15% over the past two weeks. I expect that increase to continue an upward path, as more people buy online/stay at home.
  16. Today, 07:57 PM #16
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagzKrak View Post
    ESPN reporting that all P5 tournaments will be without fans for the remainder of the games
    NCAA will see what a dud that plan is, and suspend March Madness for at least a month. Just my $.02.
  17. Today, 07:59 PM #17
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    You beat me to it, kitz. I'm not a doctor, either, but we are definitely in unchartered territory. Reactions by pro sports leagues are setting the stage for the next wave of cancellations.

    I'm very disappointed with my current employer, UPS. There has been absolutely no guidance from management. I work part time in their hub at DFW airport, we process up to 20,000 packages an hour. Volume's picked up by roughly 15% over the past two weeks. I expect that increase to continue an upward path, as more people buy online/stay at home.
    I used to work at the usps. They didnt care(management). A guy came in super sick and they said we all should do that. He ended up getting half the post office sick. Others called off sick and rest of us who werent had to do double.
    Love the zags for life
  18. Today, 08:06 PM #18
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    Default

    Cant see how Mark Emert can expose players, staff, family to travel risks given NBA development and now an NCAA coach proceeding to put people at risk knowing he was unwell. I think seasons done. And FWIW, I am a physician.
  19. Today, 08:14 PM #19
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    I used to work at the usps. They didnt care(management). A guy came in super sick and they said we all should do that. He ended up getting half the post office sick. Others called off sick and rest of us who werent had to do double.
    We appeared to be short handed today, though I attribute most of that to Spring Break in our area.

    I'm not worried about contracting the virus from a package that passes by on our conveyor belt. What I do worry about are the hundreds of employees that pass through a security checkpoint to enter and exit the hub.
