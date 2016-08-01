Thread: NBA suspends play

-
NBA suspends play
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.esp...platform%3Damp
The Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
-
March madness is done. I think it will be cancelled soon.
Love the zags for life
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules