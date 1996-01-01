Thread: NCAA: No fans allowed at tournament games.

Better to know today that there will be no fans allowed at the games than to have a few thousand people waiting in airports in Seattle or San Francisco or New York or Florida trying to fly into Spokane for the game on Thursday. If nothing else people can save some money by cancelling hotel reservations and hopefully change their airline tickets to be re-used at a later date. Amtrak just sent me an email announcing they have dropped their "change fee" on prepaid tickets, and I am told that at least one airline is about to make the same announcement.
It can be difficult to know what to do (or who to believe) in a situation like this. In 1986 the Russian nuclear plant at Chernobyl failed. The "experts" predicted a nuclear cloud would circle the globe and that nuclear fallout or dust would contaminate grasses and pastures and that all milk would thereby become contaminated with radiation. Mrs. '75 and I had two small daughters at the time, and as soon as I heard the stories about contaminated milk I drove frantically from store to store buying all of the powdered milk I could find and afford. Fortunately, there was no global contamination of milk. We fed most of the milk powder to our dogs over the past 34 years, but if you are interested in 100 pounds of slightly past its pull date powdered milk, make me an offer!
I hope and pray that the virus, which was upgraded a few moments ago to a "Global Pandemic", does not cause harm to very many more people and that you and your friends and family are safe.
Peace, and Go Bulldogs!
PS - The Lovely Mrs. '75 oversees production of medical products, testing supplies, etc. Her company has a huge order on their loading dock waiting to be sent via air freight from Portland, OR to Italy. But apparently the virus embargo prohibits EVERYTHING from being shipped into Italy at this moment, including medical products, testing supplies, etc. Hard to understand why the Italians have embargoed medical supplies and testing products, but whatever.
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.