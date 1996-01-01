Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: NCAA: No fans allowed at tournament games.

  Today, 01:51 PM #26
    75Zag
    75Zag
    Better to know today that there will be no fans allowed at the games than to have a few thousand people waiting in airports in Seattle or San Francisco or New York or Florida trying to fly into Spokane for the game on Thursday. If nothing else people can save some money by cancelling hotel reservations and hopefully change their airline tickets to be re-used at a later date. Amtrak just sent me an email announcing they have dropped their "change fee" on prepaid tickets, and I am told that at least one airline is about to make the same announcement.

    It can be difficult to know what to do (or who to believe) in a situation like this. In 1986 the Russian nuclear plant at Chernobyl failed. The "experts" predicted a nuclear cloud would circle the globe and that nuclear fallout or dust would contaminate grasses and pastures and that all milk would thereby become contaminated with radiation. Mrs. '75 and I had two small daughters at the time, and as soon as I heard the stories about contaminated milk I drove frantically from store to store buying all of the powdered milk I could find and afford. Fortunately, there was no global contamination of milk. We fed most of the milk powder to our dogs over the past 34 years, but if you are interested in 100 pounds of slightly past its pull date powdered milk, make me an offer!

    I hope and pray that the virus, which was upgraded a few moments ago to a "Global Pandemic", does not cause harm to very many more people and that you and your friends and family are safe.

    Peace, and Go Bulldogs!

    PS - The Lovely Mrs. '75 oversees production of medical products, testing supplies, etc. Her company has a huge order on their loading dock waiting to be sent via air freight from Portland, OR to Italy. But apparently the virus embargo prohibits EVERYTHING from being shipped into Italy at this moment, including medical products, testing supplies, etc. Hard to understand why the Italians have embargoed medical supplies and testing products, but whatever.
  Today, 01:52 PM #27
    tinfoilzag
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel thinks the possibility of outright cancellation exists due to liability concerns:

    Story Link: https://sports.yahoo.com/after-first...225922504.html
    March madness indeed. Is the argument that a public workplace is an unsafe working environment because there are people there? That public venues should screen attendees for contagions as part of standard safety precautions?

    The reason for shutting down large gatherings is not to prevent the spread entirely but to spread out the burden on health care resources over time. The impact of the virus can be managed if it works it's way through the population over the course of a year or two instead of all at once. Just say that.

    The plaintiff in a pandemic is every person. The party at fault is mother nature.

    No need to add the FUD of lawsuits into this conversation, it won't be a consideration.
    Quit social media. You'll be better for it.
  Today, 01:52 PM #28
    CPkZagFan
    I am sorry, not all medical experts are in full panic mode like the news media and some politicians.

    To sum: Majority of 30+ US coronavirus deaths occurred in Wash. State elderly facilities. The handful of additional deaths are among elderly & sick, mostly 80+ yrs. Be very careful if you're elderly, or have sick, older loved ones. Everyone else (so far) is ok or recovered.

    Our mayor in Austin canceled SXSW (huge event) because of the panic over this and now he is begging the public to get out of the house and start frequenting restaurants and other businesses.

    I am not going to live in fear and panic and I think most of the fans would agree. I am not very excited about watching March Madness in empty stadiums.
    I hope some establishments in Spokane are going to have their own watch parties.

    By the way, how many people that were at Vegas are heading for ICU? Just wondering.
  Today, 01:56 PM #29
    ZagnetitForce
    Not to mention all that potential revenue for Spokane and Spokane businesses. That really hurts.
  Today, 02:01 PM #30
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    Extremely ignorant statement.
    Disclaimer: definitely not a doctor.
  Today, 02:02 PM #31
    LTownZag
    Quote Originally Posted by CPkZagFan View Post
    I am sorry, not all medical experts are in full panic mode like the news media and some politicians.
    This is the 2nd time today (at least) you've made this claim.

    Please give one (1!!) example of a major mainstream media figure or national or state politicican in anything that could even remotely be defined as "panic mode".

    Thanks in advance!
  Today, 02:03 PM #32
    krozman
    krozman
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagnetitForce View Post
    Not to mention all that potential revenue for Spokane and Spokane businesses. That really hurts.
    You sure about that? Everyone who was going to the game is now going to be filling many local establishments cheering the zags on in the only way they can.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 02:07 PM #33
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    This is the 2nd time today (at least) you've made this claim.

    Please give one (1!!) example of a major mainstream media figure or national or state politicican in anything that could even remotely be defined as "panic mode".

    Thanks in advance!
    tell me how WA Gov restricts groups to 250 while continuing to allow SeaTac to operate allowing thousands to gather and 400+ to continue to board planes and fly around the world.

    Seems like it’s not well thought out imo
  Today, 02:08 PM #34
    NEC26
    So stupid, it's a virus. There are always viruses at this time of year. Like many viruses people with underlying health problems are at risk. The freak out is over the top.
  Today, 02:08 PM #35
    CPkZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagnetitForce View Post
    Not to mention all that potential revenue for Spokane and Spokane businesses. That really hurts.
    I guess we need to start parking our autos because they kill 50k and year.

    Do you remember H1N1 which infected over 50 million Americans and caused over 20,000 deaths. I don't remember the same panic level and don't remember them canceling attendance to any tournaments. Just wondering.
  Today, 02:09 PM #36
    CPkZagFan
    Do you remember H1N1 which infected over 50 million Americans and caused over 20,000 deaths. I don't remember the same panic level and don't remember them canceling attendance to any tournaments. Just wondering.

    What would characterize Governor Cuomo's response? What do you hear non-stop on the news? Why are all these events being canceled when nothing like this happened during the H1N1 outbreak?
  Today, 02:10 PM #37
    Zagdawg
    "Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated, said visitors fly into Spokane from all over the country to attend the games, which will now be played without fans inside the Spokane Arena.

    Its a big deal, Benson said. Hosting the NCAAs is significant. It definitely will impact our community and our region on many different levels.

    Activities like the NCAA Tournament fill our hotels throughout the entire region and county, she said. Our restaurants and stores, from a visitors standpoint, they are contributing to our economy in a lot of different ways.

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...staff-limited/


    "The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy." -- from the 2018 womens tounament.

    https://www.khq.com/news/spokane-bus...bdb15c307.html
  Today, 02:10 PM #38
    LTownZag
    Quote Originally Posted by CPkZagFan View Post
    Our mayor in Austin canceled SXSW (huge event) because of the panic over this and now he is begging the public to get out of the house and start frequenting restaurants and other businesses.
    This is not remotely true.

    He cancelled SXSW it because it would have meant Austin, the in middle of Texas, would be suddenly inundated with 200,000 temporary visitors from around the country including thousands from towns already with many confirmed cases. These 200,000 people would be spending hours mingling in cramped indoor spaces (planes, airports, restaurants, concert halls) and then re-dispersing across the country.

    By cancelling the event he was slowing disease spread to Austin+Texas, but also around the country as a whole.

    There's no logical contradiction or implicit regret in having cancelled the event, while still suggesting that this week it's OK for Austin residents to be out in public in small groups.
  Today, 02:14 PM #39
    seacatfan
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    You mean sorta like a Huskies game?
    A quick check revealed UW averaged 8481 per game this season. Which is more than 6000, right?
