Thread: 2 teams to root for - resume builder

2 teams to root for - resume builder

    ZagsObserver
    2 teams to root for - resume builder

    UNC has a net ranking of 78. They need a net ranking of 75 or better to qualify as a q2 win. A win against Clemson tonight would likely get them there.

    Texas a&m has a net ranking of 114. They need to drop that to 100 for it to count as q2. 2 wins in their tournament might well do it for them.

    And if you want to cheer against any teams, if Stanford and Rutgers both lose, SMC (at home) might turn into a q1 win (currently sitting at 32).
    gonstu
    

    I like looking at these types of numbers but I think zags are solidified as a 1-seed in the West now regardless.
