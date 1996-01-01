Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Congrats to Petrusev -- All American

  Today, 10:05 AM
    Zagdawg
    Default Congrats to Petrusev -- All American

    Sporting News' 2019-20 college basketball All-Americans

    Third-team All-Americans
    Filip Petrusev, C, Gonzaga
    Key stats: 17.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, .562 field goal percentage
    Defining game: 27 points, six rebounds, 8-of-12 shooting in 86-76 victory over Saint Mary’s

    Brandon Clarke’s departure for the NBA after last season created the opportunity for Petrusev to play more than last year’s 11 minutes per game. Teammate Killian Tillie’s persistent injuries created the need for Petrusev to do more. He was ready for both. Petrusev scored in double figures 10 times last year despite understandably limited opportunities. Those paying close attention figured he might be capable of more. He only missed that mark twice this season. Defenses found it so hard to deal with him that they sent him to the line for 238 free throws. He only converted at a .655 clip, showing there’s still room for improvement.

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa...918hyj1vdimmpr
  Today, 10:10 AM
    gonstu
    Default

    Congrats Filip - great job!
  Today, 10:32 AM
    zag buddy
    Default

    What a jump from the weak kid last year. Great job Filip
  Today, 10:42 AM
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    Wow, how far we have come. We have an all-american center and we have people wanting him to leave, because we have better players waiting in the wings. That is just awsome.
