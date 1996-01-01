Thread: Congrats to Petrusev -- All American

Sporting News' 2019-20 college basketball All-Americans
Third-team All-Americans
Filip Petrusev, C, Gonzaga
Key stats: 17.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, .562 field goal percentage
Defining game: 27 points, six rebounds, 8-of-12 shooting in 86-76 victory over Saint Mary’s
Brandon Clarke’s departure for the NBA after last season created the opportunity for Petrusev to play more than last year’s 11 minutes per game. Teammate Killian Tillie’s persistent injuries created the need for Petrusev to do more. He was ready for both. Petrusev scored in double figures 10 times last year despite understandably limited opportunities. Those paying close attention figured he might be capable of more. He only missed that mark twice this season. Defenses found it so hard to deal with him that they sent him to the line for 238 free throws. He only converted at a .655 clip, showing there’s still room for improvement.
