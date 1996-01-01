-
Other Games - Wednesday - 03. 11. 20
The conference tournaments are in full swing. Today's slate doesn't feature any ranked teams but several OOC foes are playing and all of the teams are in "survive and advance" mode.
Complete slate of games is here: https://twitter.com/i/status/1237593330642493440
Miami vs. Clemson . 9:00 . ESPN
Pitt vs. NC State . 11:00 . ESPN
Utah vs. Oregon State . Noon . PAC12
Washington vs. Arizona . 2:30 . PAC12
Northwestern vs. Minnesota . 3:00 . BTN
4:00pm
St. John's vs. Georgetown . FS1
Georgia vs. Ole Miss . SECN
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State . ESPNU
Boston College vs. Notre Dame . ESPN2
Nebraska vs. Indiana . 5:30 . BTN
6:00pm
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas . SECN
Kansas St. vs. TCU . ESPNU
North Carolina vs. Syracuse . ESPN2
Cal vs. Stanford . PAC12
DePaul vs. Xavier . 6:30 . FS1
Washington St vs. Colorado . 8:30 . PAC12
