Thread: Drew Timme: WCC Final Post-Game Discussion

  #1
    allnet59
    Default Drew Timme: WCC Final Post-Game Discussion

    I've been excited to see him play since his signing day and he has stepped up and been so much fun to watch. I love his grit and willingness to grind and do whatever it takes to make this team better. He has a very cool swagger about himself and is the typical glue guy that Zag teams of the past have had.. His footwork and positioning reminds me of Kevin McHale's game when he played with the Celtics. He looks so poised for a true freshmen and not intimidated by anyone. Look forward to seeing him in a Zag uniform for three more years!
  #2
    CdAZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by allnet59 View Post
    I've been excited to see him play since his signing day and he has stepped up and been so much fun to watch. I love his grit and willingness to grind and do whatever it takes to make this team better. He has a very cool swagger about himself and is the typical glue guy that Zag teams of the past have had.. His footwork and positioning reminds me of Kevin McHale's game when he played with the Celtics. He looks so poised for a true freshmen and not intimidated by anyone. Look forward to seeing him in a Zag uniform for three more years!
    Agree... But don't think he will be here three more years. One thing I found interesting tonight was that he was talking a lot to the SMC players - especially when lined up on free throws. I wonder what that was all about? Hadn't noticed that before. Anyone else notice that?
  #3
    IowaSERE
    Default

    He's been a trash talker his whole career. He's just now starting to get the confidence to back it up.
  #4
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Agree... But don't think he will be here three more years. One thing I found interesting tonight was that he was talking a lot to the SMC players - especially when lined up on free throws. I wonder what that was all about? Hadn't noticed that before. Anyone else notice that?
    I noticed it, and to me it looked friendly, as Timme was smiling while talking to him. My take on it at the time was that they probably knew each other pretty well from their past. Maybe high school games, maybe AAU games. Maybe they played together at some point.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  #5
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Agree... But don't think he will be here three more years. One thing I found interesting tonight was that he was talking a lot to the SMC players - especially when lined up on free throws. I wonder what that was all about? Hadn't noticed that before. Anyone else notice that?
    It’s funny because there didn’t seem to be any animosity from either side but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was talking a little smack either.
  #6
    gbnyba17
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Agree... But don't think he will be here three more years. One thing I found interesting tonight was that he was talking a lot to the SMC players - especially when lined up on free throws. I wonder what that was all about? Hadn't noticed that before. Anyone else notice that?
    It's been mentioned in interviews along the way that he is a goof ball and loves messing with guys on the court. In general a real vocal guy who sounds like he will talk to anyone that will listen. I liken him to the guys on the baseball field who used to chat my ear off while playing first base.
  #7
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Default

    I remember a YouTube video of some high school all star game and he was very self deprecating too.
  #8
    ZagMan in Philly's Avatar
    ZagMan in Philly
    Default

    Timme has the best personality on this team, and so loose, and fun to watch him Celebrates.
  #9
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    Default

    Amazing how many of the experts here can't see the forest for the trees or recognize a baller... throw out the he's not athletic enough crap that was aimed at him... he is Mchale-esque in his footwork and game around the rim and for a white boy who can't jump, movie reference, he sure gets to the right place to gather rebounds... his basketball IQ is off the charts, his pump fake is effective... c'mon Drew please teach it to the Wirth twins they can use your help... he was born a Zag... just took him awhile to realize it... mom and pops Timme... Thank you, he is an awesome young man with a bigger than life personality... time to step up Jazz ol buddy and lay some praise on the kid...he deserves it..

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
