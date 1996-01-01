Thread: Drew Timme: WCC Final Post-Game Discussion

Originally Posted by allnet59 Originally Posted by

I've been excited to see him play since his signing day and he has stepped up and been so much fun to watch. I love his grit and willingness to grind and do whatever it takes to make this team better. He has a very cool swagger about himself and is the typical glue guy that Zag teams of the past have had.. His footwork and positioning reminds me of Kevin McHale's game when he played with the Celtics. He looks so poised for a true freshmen and not intimidated by anyone. Look forward to seeing him in a Zag uniform for three more years!