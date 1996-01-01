Thread: Drew Timme: WCC Final Post-Game Discussion

Amazing how many of the experts here can't see the forest for the trees or recognize a baller... throw out the he's not athletic enough crap that was aimed at him... he is Mchale-esque in his footwork and game around the rim and for a white boy who can't jump, movie reference, he sure gets to the right place to gather rebounds... his basketball IQ is off the charts, his pump fake is effective... c'mon Drew please teach it to the Wirth twins they can use your help... he was born a Zag... just took him awhile to realize it... mom and pops Timme... Thank you, he is an awesome young man with a bigger than life personality... time to step up Jazz ol buddy and lay some praise on the kid...he deserves it..
Go!! Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"