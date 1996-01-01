Thread: Congrats To Gaels, Too

For a long time we noted that they needed to get out and play people.
Well, they did. And they did well.
They consistently perform at a top level, with nothing but class, and players we'd call Zags if they were on our squad.
It is nice that this year we know they're going in next week, and should win at least one game, easily could win two.
I hope they get a nice big fat overrated BCS team to play, twice, and beat them.
Can't say how nice it is to have them deservingly in and not heart broken on a night like tonight.