Thread: Congrats To Gaels, Too

Congrats To Gaels, Too

    For a long time we noted that they needed to get out and play people.

    Well, they did. And they did well.

    They consistently perform at a top level, with nothing but class, and players we'd call Zags if they were on our squad.

    It is nice that this year we know they're going in next week, and should win at least one game, easily could win two.

    I hope they get a nice big fat overrated BCS team to play, twice, and beat them.

    Can't say how nice it is to have them deservingly in and not heart broken on a night like tonight.
    Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
    +1
    Great post... Will definitely be rooting for them in the NCAA Tourney. Have been watching Ford in his interviews and have come away really impressed. There have been years when I loved to see them lose. But this year, will be pulling for them to go a long way.
    Randy was downright gracious with our players in the handshake line. I have so much respect for them as competitors ... a sharp contrast from the Provo contingent
    Ford is such a Baller. Fitts is ok, but sometimes a no-show. Ford basically took a bottom-tier WCC team and made them into an at-large bid.
    I'll be following them and BYU also. Makes for an excellent tourny for me.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
    I'm just dancing my way through life.

    Glad to see it too, because Saint Mary's has had tournament worthy teams in the past that failed to make it because they put all their eggs in the Gonzaga basket. That was definitely not the case this year and they will be dancing because of it.
