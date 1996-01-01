Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by DixieZag Originally Posted by

Really respect the coaches' ability to make adjustments at half, they have done it all year. Played really well with crisp passing into the lane, even without hitting a lot of 3s.



Ayayi peaking at just the right time again. Kispert is needed to play at the highest level. Gilder playing very aggressive and well.



Really playing as a team as well as they have all year.



I am glad that they didn't have to play BYU last night bc I think SMC got worn down a bit against BYU's physicality.



Nice to know that SMC is going - especially after beating BYU



I am really hoping for a Kansas loss. If we are number one and can have our choice of pod, maybe we get out of Spokane if it is going to be empty. Dunno.



Does NOT matter what happens in tournament. Mark Few's finest coaching job in his life, bar none. Not even close. He should win coach of the year nationally.



Great game, beat a very game team tonight.