Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 84
St Mary's 66
Ok There it is. WCC Tournament Champs. Congrats to the Zags. IMO the avenged that loss in the Conference Tournament last year. They really took it to them in the second half. AYAYI had a terrific second half for the second straight night. He finished with 17 points. Timme had a great game too. He had 17 in the first half. Dick Vitale raved about him all night long. Gilder did an outstanding job on Ford in the second half, holding him to 7 points. Ford scored 20 the first half. I think we got our answer about who is the better defender against Ford, Gilder as he held him to the 7 second half points. The Zags had 5 players in double figures: Timme, Ayayi, Kispert, Petrusev, Gilder. Timme and Ayayi were co-leaders with 17 each. The Zags had outstanding scoring from their two bench players tonight. Timme had 17 and Gilder 15 for 32 points. Just outstanding.
The Zags just led by one point at the half, 42-41, but really put St Mary's away in the second half. The Zags shot 53% for the game, 33% from behind the 3 point line (5-15), and 71% from the free throw line (that's good).. The made 9 threes, which was a good shooting night for our guards.
I really loved how our boys played the second half, which they've done so often this year. They beat St Mary 42-25 the second half. Ayayi really came alive the second half for the second night in a row. He had an outstanding tournament, and I'm so happy for him because he was kind of in a funk at the end of conference play. As I said earlier out bench was outstanding tonight, Timme the first half and Ayayi the second. Gilder was so good both on offense and defense. He scored 15, mostly in the second half like Ayayi. As I said in my prediction thread, I like it when our guards play well. They really did tonight. And they almost had ten threes. Missed it by one. DANG.
Well that's it. Congrats to the Zags. All of them, players and coaches. A FANTASTIC finish to a fantastic year. I love this team and hope they do great in the NCAA Tournament.
Go Zags!!!