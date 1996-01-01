Thread: Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game thoughts and analysis

Results 1 to 18 of 18

Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga vs St Mary's Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 84
    St Mary's 66

    Ok There it is. WCC Tournament Champs. Congrats to the Zags. IMO the avenged that loss in the Conference Tournament last year. They really took it to them in the second half. AYAYI had a terrific second half for the second straight night. He finished with 17 points. Timme had a great game too. He had 17 in the first half. Dick Vitale raved about him all night long. Gilder did an outstanding job on Ford in the second half, holding him to 7 points. Ford scored 20 the first half. I think we got our answer about who is the better defender against Ford, Gilder as he held him to the 7 second half points. The Zags had 5 players in double figures: Timme, Ayayi, Kispert, Petrusev, Gilder. Timme and Ayayi were co-leaders with 17 each. The Zags had outstanding scoring from their two bench players tonight. Timme had 17 and Gilder 15 for 32 points. Just outstanding.

    The Zags just led by one point at the half, 42-41, but really put St Mary's away in the second half. The Zags shot 53% for the game, 33% from behind the 3 point line (5-15), and 71% from the free throw line (that's good).. The made 9 threes, which was a good shooting night for our guards.

    I really loved how our boys played the second half, which they've done so often this year. They beat St Mary 42-25 the second half. Ayayi really came alive the second half for the second night in a row. He had an outstanding tournament, and I'm so happy for him because he was kind of in a funk at the end of conference play. As I said earlier out bench was outstanding tonight, Timme the first half and Ayayi the second. Gilder was so good both on offense and defense. He scored 15, mostly in the second half like Ayayi. As I said in my prediction thread, I like it when our guards play well. They really did tonight. And they almost had ten threes. Missed it by one. DANG.

    Well that's it. Congrats to the Zags. All of them, players and coaches. A FANTASTIC finish to a fantastic year. I love this team and hope they do great in the NCAA Tournament.

    Go Zags!!!
    All right, who's the bozo that 1 starred this thread? lol
    Great second half adjustments by Few and the team. Gilder did a great job on Ford, but he also had a lot of help with those traps off the high screen. They got a lot of tipped balls, and no one else on SMC could step up. Was a little worried about the D heading into the Big Dance - but that second half gave me some hope. Great to see Ayayi have big games in this tourney - should help in the next round. When this team hits its 3's - they usually get some distance against their opponents. When they don't, it turns into a grind-it-out affair down the wire.
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    All right, who's the bozo that 1 starred this thread? lol
    Someone who doesn't like me. But it's ok, TexasZagFan. I'm really used to it by now. But honestly, I too would like to know who it was. I know one thing. He's a little, skinny chicken.
    Go Zags!
    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Great second half adjustments by Few and the team. Gilder did a great job on Ford, but he also had a lot of help with those traps off the high screen. They got a lot of tipped balls, and no one else on SMC could step up. Was a little worried about the D heading into the Big Dance - but that second half gave me some hope. Great to see Ayayi have big games in this tourney - should help in the next round. When this team hits its 3's - they usually get some distance against their opponents. When they don't, it turns into a grind-it-out affair down the wire.
    Good report. And you are right. Gilder did get help on that high pick and roll, and our post player was doubling up Ford. That did help, but I still felt Gilder guarded him really, really well on one on one situations. Ford is such a great one on one player and can really drive and score inside. Gilder shut that down, and I think actually blocked his shot twice. Gilder is 6'5".
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Someone who doesn't like me. But it's ok, TexasZagFan. I'm really used to it by now. But honestly, I too would like to know who it was. I know one thing. He's a little, skinny chicken.
    I was thinking this guy:

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Good report. And you are right. Gilder did get help on that high pick and roll, and our post player was doubling up Ford. That did help, but I still felt Gilder guarded him really, really well on one on one situations. Ford is such a great one on one player and can really drive and score inside. Gilder shut that down, and I think actually blocked his shot twice. Gilder is 6'5".
    IMO, fatigue finally took Ford down, compounded by Admon's physicality. Jordan just ran out of gas, and his teammates weren't much help.
    Mark Few. I'm just at a loss to describe how lucky this team and us fans are to have him here. 2 losses all season, and soundly beating a good SMC team in the championship. The adjustments tonight were really noticeable. I loved the rare tech too. Not to mention an award from Dickie V for his off the court fundraising to help in the battle against cancer.
    Really respect the coaches' ability to make adjustments at half, they have done it all year. Played really well with crisp passing into the lane, even without hitting a lot of 3s.

    Ayayi peaking at just the right time again. Kispert is needed to play at the highest level. Gilder playing very aggressive and well.

    Really playing as a team as well as they have all year.

    I am glad that they didn't have to play BYU last night bc I think SMC got worn down a bit against BYU's physicality.

    Nice to know that SMC is going - especially after beating BYU

    I am really hoping for a Kansas loss. If we are number one and can have our choice of pod, maybe we get out of Spokane if it is going to be empty. Dunno.

    Does NOT matter what happens in tournament. Mark Few's finest coaching job in his life, bar none. Not even close. He should win coach of the year nationally.

    Great game, beat a very game team tonight.
    One thing that I really like about the victory is that it puts this team one game ahead of last year's Zag team, who did lose the final game in the tournament. The Zags are 31 and 2. Yep. Just two losses. At this point last year, the Zags were 30-3. I hope this is a sign that maybe we can win one more game then the Zags did in the NCAA Tournament last year. If they can do that it would put them into the Final Four. Wow!!! Wouldn't that be awesome for THESE guys.

    Go Zags!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    One thing that I really like about the victory is that it puts this team one game ahead of last year's Zag team, who did lose the final game in the tournament. The Zags are 31 and 2. Yep. Just two losses. At this point last year, the Zags were 30-3. I hope this is a sign that maybe we can win one more game then the Zags did in the NCAA Tournament last year. If they can do that it would put them into the Final Four. Wow!!! Wouldn't that be awesome for THESE guys.
    Over 30 wins this year is truly amazing... A Final Four would be great icing on the cake!
    This may have been Few's best coaching job, but as he said, the kids deserve a ton of credit. The Zags were hurting and super tired by the time they faced Michigan in the Atlantis final, and for the past 3 weeks or so, Michigan, since it has returned its full roster, has been the best team in the nation according to kenpom.com. The only other loss was to BYU, a NCAA tourney team who considered their game vs. GU to be the biggest home game in BYU history. Those dudes were hitting 25 footers and GU was just due to lose a game.

    The game tonight played out as expected. I think Woolridge tends to do better against the smaller, quicker type guards, whereas Gilder is better at defending guys like Ford. After taking 2 OT's to beat Pepperdine and taking everything they had to beat BYU last night, I just felt the Gaels were gonna run out of gas in the 2nd half tonight. They went into the game as a NCAA tourney lock, and I don't expect to see their seed change that much as a result of tonight's loss.

    I don't know what others feel, but I am just so proud of what the league accomplished this year. The WCC has SIX, count them, SIX 20 win teams in GU, BYU, SMC, Pacific, USF and SCU. There are several power conferences who have all the advantages of playing cupcakes in the non-conference who had less 20 win teams than the WCC did. The league delivered two terrific semifinal games and good 1st half of the final game.

    I still have strong defensive concerns with this team and with Petrusev getting frustrated by physical bigs. The loss of Watson is significant. He gave GU another versatile big man defender for pick and roll action. I also worry about the team's offensive flow if Woolridge should ever land in foul trouble. But you know what? It's exactly what Ellis said in the studio. Every team has concerns, and every team has flaws. The people who are declaring Kansas to be the clear cut favorites are idiots. Look at their schedule. If Gonzaga were to go into Kansas State (who is terrible) and only escape with a 4 pt. win, they would be vilified. The Jayhawks have offensive issues. They take fewer threes than just about any team who will be in this tournament. If they face a team who has any kind of inside presence and who can get hot from three, they could get bounced before the F4. This is going to be the wildest, most chaotic tournament in some time. This is why getting to play the first two in Spokane is so vital for the Zags. It gives them an advantage in a year when very few teams have advantages. While I have higher expectations, at the VERY LEAST, I am wanting to see this team make its sixth straight sweet 16 or better. With poorer 8/9 opponents than usual and the Spokane advantage, they should be able to get to Los Angeles. For me, all else is gravy because, as Vitale said, next year's GU team is going to be super special if everyone makes the right decisions. Then again, the field is wide open. Might as well go as far as you can this March.
    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    The game tonight played out as expected. I think Woolridge tends to do better against the smaller, quicker type guards, whereas Gilder is better at defending guys like Ford.
    Which guards are smaller and quicker than Ford?

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Ford is such a great one on one player and can really drive and score inside. Gilder shut that down, and I think actually blocked his shot twice. Gilder is 6'5".
    Maybe so, but the box score has Gilder with 0 blocks. He's also not listed above 6'4" anywhere.

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    The Zags shot 46% for the game but 53% from behind the 3 point line, and 71% from the free throw line (that's good).. The made 9 threes, which was a good shooting night for our guards.
    GU 33% (5 for 15) from 3pt range.
    To me the decision to double team Ford in the second half was the key. I don't remember us doing that in the past.
    We've talked a lot about holding Ford down the second half, and I want to add to that discussion by saying how awesome the Zag defense was in the 2nd half by holding Fitts down to one point. Fitts had 16 at the half and just one the second. There was some very tough defense played on him. He was having a great game by half time. I think he had 4 threes. The Zags really adjusted in the second half. The Gael's were held to 25 second half points. Maybe some because they were tired, but heck, You have to give some of that to the Zags whom I thought really put a lot of effort into their defense the second half, against both Ford and Fitts. The Zags were doubling Ford on all pick and rolls, and Gilbert just flat out repulsed him when Ford tried to take him one on one. I give so much credit to out guys' effort, even more than saying it was because the Gaels were tired. I watched both Tillie and Kispert give much greater effort in the second half to guarding Fitts. And I give a ton of credit to Timme who was often the guy doubling up Ford on those pick and rolls, and he was defending with effort and intensity. I only wish we could play that kind of defense for a whole game.

    Go Zags!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Which guards are smaller and quicker than Ford?



    Maybe so, but the box score has Gilder with 0 blocks. He's also not listed above 6'4" anywhere.



    GU 33% (5 for 15) from 3pt range.
    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha I did notice that just a few minutes ago. I put down St Mary's 3 point shooting for the Zags!!! Oooopps! Glad someone is checking my posts so carefully. However, even I did see Gilder blocking two shots that Ford took on the inside. Just my opinion.
    We are in Spokane and west no matter what happens rest of week book it
    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    Really respect the coaches' ability to make adjustments at half, they have done it all year. Played really well with crisp passing into the lane, even without hitting a lot of 3s.

    Ayayi peaking at just the right time again. Kispert is needed to play at the highest level. Gilder playing very aggressive and well.

    Really playing as a team as well as they have all year.

    I am glad that they didn't have to play BYU last night bc I think SMC got worn down a bit against BYU's physicality.

    Nice to know that SMC is going - especially after beating BYU

    I am really hoping for a Kansas loss. If we are number one and can have our choice of pod, maybe we get out of Spokane if it is going to be empty. Dunno.

    Does NOT matter what happens in tournament. Mark Few's finest coaching job in his life, bar none. Not even close. He should win coach of the year nationally.

    Great game, beat a very game team tonight.
