Thread: Any links to post game pressers?

Congratulations to the 2020 #WCChoops All-Tournament Team!
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga (Most Outstanding Player)
Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Here's Randy Bennett for St. Mary's: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtIhOauK19Q
Gonzaga's 3 players on the all tournament team were all underclassmen. Two sophomores and a freshman. Pretty impressive.
Tillie interview with Andy Katz:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1237593330642493440
"They're going to have to guard everybody so good luck with that."
