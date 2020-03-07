Atlantic Sun: Liberty Flames (29 - 4) (defeats Lipscomb)
Big South: Winthrop Eagles (24 - 10) (Get to Know Winthrop)
Ivy League: Yale Bulldogs (23 - 7) (Given to Conference Champ as in Ivy League previous years - as it should be)
Missouri Valley: Bradley Braves (22 - 11) (First Back-to-Back NCAA Tourney since '54 - '55)
Mountain West: Utah State Aggies (26 - 8) (Defeated #5 SDSU)
Ohio Valley: Belmont Bears (26 - 7) (Dancing under first year head coach Casey Alexander)
Southern Conference: East Tennessee State Buccaneers (30 - 4) (11th Appearance in Tourney for ETSU)