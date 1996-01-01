Thread: Who else enjoyed BYU losing and not getting to body check our zags?

Results 1 to 10 of 10

Who else enjoyed BYU losing and not getting to body check our zags?

    Zags11
    Zags11
    Who else enjoyed BYU losing and not getting to body check our zags?

    I am grateful. I don't care for Haws and Pope. Childs doesnt bug me but i am so glad i don't have to see floppers with legs sticking out to trip our zags. So I am glad we are playing SMC and not BYU Trippers.


    Anyone else see Ford upset with BYU after game? Anyone ask him why?


    Thanks to Texaszagfan.
    Love the zags for life
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames
    Anyone else see Ford upset with BYU after game? Anyone ask him why?
    There might be some video of this, but apparently many of the BYU players ignored the handshake line and went straight to the locker room.
    caldwellzag
    I am very happy to be playing SMC, as the health of our guys is more at risk very BYU.

    And yes many BYU players skipped the handshake line.
    ProVeeZag
    Grateful here also! You forgot to mention Seljaas. Talk about a flopper! I thoroughly enjoyed seeing BYU lose the way they did. I had given up hope on the Gaels until Ford found new life late in the game. He must have chugged a quart of 5-Hour Energy during a timeout. I don't know how much St Mary's will have left in the tank for tonight's tilt with the Zags. I do think we match up much better against them than versus BYU. BEAT THE GAELS!!!
    Mantua
    Quote Originally Posted by phxfireflames View Post
    There might be some video of this, but apparently many of the BYU players ignored the handshake line and went straight to the locker room.
    BYU - poor sports, dirty players, and rude

    I did see some Gaels waving goodbye.

    By any chance, are they tempted to leave the WCC?
    23dpg
    23dpg
    The flop

    https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/...flop-youll-see

    https://twitter.com/BarstoolReags/st...53153995161600
    zagzilla
    I wanted BYU. As Filip Petrusev said about rooting openly for BYU: "unfinished business".

    For a school that is supposedly faith and values-based, they play dirty and exhibit unsportsmanlike behaviors all the time. Fans, players, coaches alike. Seljas flopping, Haws tripping, Pope gave Randy the blow-by without even looking at him, fans throwing stuff. "Honor Code" my foot.


    ZZ
    SWZag
    SWZag
    BYU prepares us for the Big East.
    ProVeeZag
    Quote Originally Posted by SWZag View Post
    BYU prepares us for the Big East.
    And the MMA!
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    I wanted BYU, and Petrusev did too. I agree I do feel more comfortable for Tillie's ankles though.
