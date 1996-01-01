View Poll Results: Who guards Ford?

Thread: Gilder or Woolridge 2.0

    LTownZag
    Gilder or Woolridge 2.0

    In a tie game or zags up by 1 (think BYU last night) and 30 seconds or less with SMC in possession of the ball.

    Which Zag do you want the coaches to assign as Jordan Ford's primary defender?
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Tie game or zags up by 1 (think BYU last night) and 30 seconds or less with SMC in possession of the ball.

    Which Zag do you want the coaches to assign to pick up Ford as a defensive responsibility:
    I want Gilder on him forcing him hard left with Woolridge to jump him double team to FORCE him to give up ball and rotate ballside with Woolridge rotating weakside and Gilder denying return pass to Ford
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    I want Gilder on him forcing him hard left with Woolridge to jump him double team to FORCE him to give up ball and rotate ballside with Woolridge rotating weakside and Gilder denying return pass to Ford
    Last night's finish (and all the close SMC games) are so obviously going to come down to Ford scoring late if SMC is to have a chance - I am amazed that BYU didn't leave someone else open and put that extra guard on Ford when ahead by 1 point with a few seconds left. Ford's so fun to watch and seems to handle his team's wins and losses with much more class than the BYU squad.
    Reborn
    Default

    Gilder because he's taller. However, I don't really believe that the game will be that close tonight. St Mary's knows that they're in the Dance; so they don't have anything to prove. I think St Mary's will have tired legs tonight and therefore, the game won't be that close.

    Go Zags!!!
    TacomaZAG
    Default

    I'm going off the board and say, given the scenario you paint, I want Tillie on Ford. Go all three bigs if needed for balance but make someone other than Ford beat you. Killian is quick enough and plenty long to make it very difficult for Ford to take it off the bounce.

    CdAZagFan
    Default

    I would probably do a form of the 3-2 zone with Tillie in the top middle (think of the way Anton was being used earlier in the season) - with Woolridge and Gilder on both sides and make sure I force Ford to get rid of it.
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gilder because he's taller. However, I don't really believe that the game will be that close tonight. St Mary's knows that they're in the Dance; so they don't have anything to prove. I think St Mary's will have tired legs tonight and therefore, the game won't be that close.

    Go Zags!!!
    This. Taller, and stronger. I think a body on him to keep him off balance will be important if this scenario unfolds.

    Also agree with the Tillie switch if they run pick and roll action. Use the length/size
    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gilder because he's taller.
    Curious why not Ayayi then? Kispert?

    Ford is generously listed as 6'1". Woolridge 6'3, Gilder 6'4", Ayayi 6'5" Kispert 6'6"
    gueastcoast
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Curious why not Ayayi then? Kispert?

    Ford is generously listed as 6'1". Woolridge 6'3, Gilder 6'4", Ayayi 6'5" Kispert 6'6"
    Maybe Ayayi, but he gets space w Kispert as we saw last night. Gilder best combo of size, strength and quickness. Just my opinion
    Zaga
    Default

    Woolridge outside the key and Gilder inside. Tillie with the block if he gets a shot.

    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    I want whoever Ford is guarding to drive on him all night and foul him out so he won't be around at the end of the game.
    scrooner
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Curious why not Ayayi then? Kispert?
    Ayayi might forget to guard him, and Kispert has almost no chance.

    That said, it appeared to me that Ayayi's length intimidated him last time.
