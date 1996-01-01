Thread: Gilder or Woolridge 2.0

In a tie game or zags up by 1 (think BYU last night) and 30 seconds or less with SMC in possession of the ball.
Which Zag do you want the coaches to assign as Jordan Ford's primary defender?
Woolridge
Gilder
Ayayi
In a tie game or zags up by 1 (think BYU last night) and 30 seconds or less with SMC in possession of the ball.
Which Zag do you want the coaches to assign as Jordan Ford's primary defender?
Gilder because he's taller. However, I don't really believe that the game will be that close tonight. St Mary's knows that they're in the Dance; so they don't have anything to prove. I think St Mary's will have tired legs tonight and therefore, the game won't be that close.
I'm going off the board and say, given the scenario you paint, I want Tillie on Ford. Go all three bigs if needed for balance but make someone other than Ford beat you. Killian is quick enough and plenty long to make it very difficult for Ford to take it off the bounce.
I would probably do a form of the 3-2 zone with Tillie in the top middle (think of the way Anton was being used earlier in the season) - with Woolridge and Gilder on both sides and make sure I force Ford to get rid of it.
Woolridge outside the key and Gilder inside. Tillie with the block if he gets a shot.
I want whoever Ford is guarding to drive on him all night and foul him out so he won't be around at the end of the game.