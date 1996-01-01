Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Championship game

    Default It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Championship game

    Good morning Zag fans. It's one of the best Game Days of the season. We're playing for the Conference Championship once again. Amazing season. This team has accomplished so much. They are now 30-2. Congrats to all the coaches for winning 30 games in a season one more time. I don't think any of us would have predicted that at the beginning of the season. AND once again we'll be playing St Mary's for the championship. I think many of us wanted to play BYU again. I know I did, and I'm sure many of the players did. But I thought St Mary's might beat BYU because they seem to have their number.

    Honestly, it doesn't get much better than GU vs St Mary's in the championship game. After all, they ARE our biggest rival. And last year they beat us in the Conference Championship game. So I know this game means a lot to the players. Yes, they would have liked to play BYU again, but I know they also want to avenge that loss to St Mary's in the championship game last year. I'm quite happy we're playing St Mary's. And honestly, I won't have to watch the muggers play against us again.

    So, Zag brothers and sisters, get your best gear on today and get ready for a GREAT game tonight. Stop by if you have time and say hi, and let me know how your doing today as you get ready for the game.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Big concern over how effective Tillie can be. Depends a lot how he woke up on that ankle this morning.

    We will need a collective step-up in play today regardless. I am confident as always. Gaels will bring physicality tonight if last night is any indication.
