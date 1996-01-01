Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Thread: BYU vs St. Marys Semi-final Game Thread

  Today, 08:54 PM #51
    LongIslandZagFan
    Shaping up to be epic game tomorrow
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 08:56 PM #52
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Zag for Life
    St. Mary's gonna score fewer tonight than Jordan Ford did alone in their last game.
  Today, 09:00 PM #53
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    Yeah but tell me Karno or Sabonis or even a senior Sacre wouldnt have been able to at least challenge him.
    Karno might of shut him down. I think he may be too big for sabonis. Karno i think locks him down as crazy as that sounds.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:01 PM #54
    Haws has made himself a target.
  Today, 09:01 PM #55
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Honor code violation?
    I have to say I really don’t care who we play tomorrow. Both teams give me some sort of revenge factor. But I really do wanna beat BYU and send them back to reality where they belong
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:02 PM #56
    Zags11
    Pope annoys me.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:02 PM #57
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    Yeah but tell me Karno or Sabonis or even a senior Sacre wouldnt have been able to at least challenge him.
    Sabonis ends him.
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:04 PM #58
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Sabonis ends him.
    I will disagree. We talking the last yr we had sabonis which he was a sophomore. I think he bodies sabonis and puts him in foul trouble.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 09:05 PM #59
    gonzagafan62
    Oh boy! They missed a foul on BYU. Waaaaaa
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:05 PM #60
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Sabonis ends him.
    Nm it is closer then i thought. They were almost even with sabonis a better boarder.
    Love the zags for life
