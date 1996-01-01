Baseball To Pullman Tuesday to Face WSU

WSU - Brandon White (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. GU - Keaton Kneuppel (0-0, 11.57 ERA)- Gonzaga split a four-game series against CSUN over the weekend in the first home series of the year.- GU won the second game with a walk-off single by Jack Machtolf and then scored two in the bottom of the eighth in the series finale to win 4-2.- For the series, Ernie Yake had six hits and hit .462 with a home and three runs. Tyler Rando hit .400, and Jack Machtolf drove in five runs in the series.- Gonzaga has won 11 of the last 15 meetings between the squads, but WSU won two of three last season.- GU won 8-5 in Spokane in the middle game of the season-long three-game series in 2019.- Gonzaga DH Tyler Rando has impressed in his first month in a Zag uniform, reaching base safely in all 15 games thus far and leading the team in hitting with 19 hits and a .352 batting average.- The Mission College transfer also has drawn a team-best seven walks and has a team-leading .431 on-base pct.- Rando, a right-handed batter, is hitting .413 off right-handed pitchers so far this season.- GU leadoff hitter Ernie Yake had a solid series against CSUN, hitting .417 (6-for-13) with a home run and three runs scored.- In the doubleheader on Saturday, Yake went a combined 5-for-8 as the Zags split.- His batting average is up to .317 and he's scored a team-best 13 runs on the year- Gonzaga's Ernie Yake has been the team's best with runners in scoring position, hitting .500 (4-for-8) on the year.- Brett Harris is 4-for-12 (.333) with runners in scoring position.- Redshirt freshman Alex Shanks has also taken advantage of his opportunities, going 2-for-5 (.400) with RISP.- After 37 strikeouts in the CSUN series, GU has 134 Ks in 129.1 innings on the year. Mac Lardner had eight Ks in 6.0 innings during his outing against the Matadors.- Conversely, the Zags have only struck out 92 times in 134.1 innings on offense this year.- For the series at South Alabama, GU's pitching staff had 32 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.- Freshman phenom Gabriel Hughes has also been impressive on the mound with 13 Ks in his 11.2 innings of relief, including a save with three K's in 2.2 innings of GU's win at South Alabama.- Hughes is holding opposing hitters to a .179 batting average on the season.- Freshman Trystan Vrieling has pitched 8.1 innings out of the pen and allowed just one run on the season.- Newcomer Alec Gomez has thrown 11.2 innings out of the pen with a 2.31 ERA and 10 Ks on the year, while holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.- Gomez threw 4.0 shutout innings of relief against CSUN to get the win in Game 2 of the series...- Gonzaga is now 14-3 all-time under Mark Machtolf in home openers, with the Friday loss to CSUN breaking a 14-game home-opening win streak.- Last season, GU took a 5-4 win over Washington in its home opener.- GU is now 7-2 when starting the home schedule with a non-conference matchup under Machtolf.