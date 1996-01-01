Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Reborn
    Default Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 81
    San Fran 77

    I very tough victory. I thought this would be a rough game when I reviewed how well San Francisco has been playing in the tournament so far. They won their first two games by 29 and 18 points. The 18 point victory was against a very good Pacific team. And they certainly played great tonight. They really battled and fought all the way. They missed some free throws at the end of the game which hurt them. They did have some very good players and Gonzaga had a really hard time guarding them. Congrats to them for playing so well.

    Gonzaga played pretty well on offense too. We scored 81 in a very tough game. Two of our top scorers did not have good games (Kispert and Petrusev), but Tillie, Woolridge and Ayayi came alive tonight. Ayayi and Tillie held Gonzaga together down the back stretch. And I'd have to say Ayayi the most. He scored 14 points and most of those came in the last 6 minutes of the game when he kind of took over. He also had 9 rebounds to help the Zags in that area. Tillie hit some huge free throws down the stretch and a couple of nice drives where he just took his man one on one and was not going to be denied.

    This game was way to tough for me. I am a nervous wreck. But I held it together down the stretch and believed all the way that we would do it. Gonzaga was horrible from behind the 3 point line hitting only 3-12 die 25%. Kispert was totally taken out of the game, scoring only 4 points and I feel that really hurt the Zags. And he really was not good on defense at all. I hope he brings it tomorrow. Tillie was also ice cold from the outside, shooting 1-4. As a team the Zags shot 25% from behind the arc. Woolridge did make 2-2. Woolridge had a very good game scoring 16 points, but only had one assist. Speaking of assists, the Zags only had 8 which I am sure is a season low. When the Zags do not make assists they really do have a hard time scoring. But usually it's Petrusev whom the Zags throw the ball into and he scores and we get an assist. He was not good at all tonight, shooting only 3-13 for 38%. The Zags shot 50% as a team, which is low for them, and 69% from the foul line which isn't too bad.

    Few thought that if the Zags could hold San Fran down from behind the 3 point line that they'd have a good chance of winning. They did just that, holding them to 23% shooting, 6-26. I think the fact that the Zags only had 8 turnovers was good. For me this was a statistic that I was paying attention to because lately the Zags have been turning the ball over a lot.

    It was a tough win, but a win is a win, and we're moving on to the finals.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    StatZag19
    Default

    It is all about surviving and advancing now. Looking pretty means nothing if you get an L out of it.

    Tough win. Move on. All that matters.

    Great season for Todd Golden and his squad. Hope they get a NIT invite.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Win and move on.

    It wasn't just Corey, the entire team was a step slow on defense most of the night. That has to be corrected, pronto. Very little help defense on Minland, I can't recall seeing him dish the ball to an open teammate, though he was credited with one assist.
    bigblahla
    Default

    The Dons did themselves proud but our Zags prevail... it was a war... Yes, the Dons deserve a NIT bid... hope they get it.... Love how the WCC is trending up...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    Great season for Todd Golden and his squad. Hope they get a NIT invite.
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
    ZagNative
    Default

    Love Reborn's game post-mortems! Thanks, guy!
    23dpg
    Default

    Haha. Yet we live to play again!
    kdaleb
    Default

    I was nervous from the moment the matchup was announced. They've had our number this year. So glad we were able to pull it out.
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - yep! me too.

    - kudos to tillie, wooly and ayayi.
    - rest of you guys, lets bear down and all play better tomorrow.

    - glad the free throws did not end up being a 'factor', i.e. losing. need to draw up plays that gets the ball in ayayi's hands when we expect a foul. he sure looks good at the line.
    GoZags
    Default

    Bingo

