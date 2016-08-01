View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: WCC Semi-Final ( USF ) 3. 9. 20

Voters
47. You may not vote on this poll

  • Gilder, Jr.

    0 0%

  • Tillie

    23 48.94%

  • Petrusev

    0 0%

  • Woolridge

    3 6.38%

  • Ayayi

    21 44.68%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Kispert

    0 0%
Results 1 to 19 of 19

Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: WCC Semi-Final ( USF ) 3. 9. 20

  1. Today, 07:08 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,186

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game: WCC Semi-Final ( USF ) 3. 9. 20

    STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broad...340&confid=wcc

    Gonzaga 81, USF 77

    It's "survive and advance" time. Didn't expect a nailbiter, but that's what we got this evening.

    Who's your BZ Bulldog of the Game ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:10 PM #2
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,368

    Default

    Phew!! Ayayi has his best moments during crunch time.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:10 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,871

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    Phew!! Ayayi has his best moments during crunch time.
    +1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:11 PM #4
    ZenZag's Avatar
    ZenZag
    ZenZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    208

    Default

    Ayayi....and great to see him get some mojo back
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:12 PM #5
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,537

    Default

    Ayayi saved us.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:13 PM #6
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,948

    Default

    Joel... no ifs, ands, or buts. Saved the day
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:13 PM #7
    Zag Lady
    Zag Lady is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Posts
    26

    Default

    Tillie, with his put backs, getting the 5th and 6th fouls on Tull, and making his free throws at the end of the game to seal the deal.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:15 PM #8
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,254

    Default

    Woolridge and Petrusev made plays in the first half.

    Tillie and Ayayi made plays to put it away...

    The WCC Tournament Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Tillie.
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:15 PM #9
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,055

    Default

    Tillie with the double-double and those free throws at the end sealed it for me!
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:15 PM #10
    Mantua
    Mantua is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,243

    Default

    Joel really wanted that win.

    The other Frenchman was pretty good too.
    Parlez-vous français?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 07:16 PM #11
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,254

    Default

    Tillie!!! As he goes, so does this year’s Zags. Ayayi had a great game; Kispert got a bad game out of the way when the Zags didn’t need one from him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 07:16 PM #12
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,579

    Default

    The French connection! I'm going with Joel for the vote.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 07:17 PM #13
    Plainsman
    Plainsman is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    136

    Default

    Tillie did what Tillie does and I appreciate it but Ayayi put the team on his back down the stretch-major step up in the clutch.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 07:18 PM #14
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,492

    Default

    I had to go Woolridge for this one, as he was the only consistent one the entire game.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 07:18 PM #15
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,193

    Default

    Tillie for the win, Ayayi close 2nd
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 07:21 PM #16
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,180

    Default

    Joel da man.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 07:24 PM #17
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,283

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Tillie for the win, Ayayi close 2nd
    Logged on to vote for Joel, but switched to Tillie. He was a leader all game long.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 07:28 PM #18
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,971

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    I had to go Woolridge for this one, as he was the only consistent one the entire game.
    I could hardly wait for the game to be over so I could vote for Woolridge, but Tillie's performance changed my mind toward the game's end. Woolridge was phenomenal, however.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 07:29 PM #19
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    714

    Default

    Gotta go with Tillie. With Woolridge a very close second place.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules