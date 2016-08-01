Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: WCC Semi-Final ( USF ) 3. 9. 20

STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broad...340&confid=wcc
Gonzaga 81, USF 77
It's "survive and advance" time. Didn't expect a nailbiter, but that's what we got this evening.
Who's your BZ Bulldog of the Game ?
Gilder, Jr.
Tillie
Petrusev
Woolridge
Ayayi
Timme
Kispert
STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broad...340&confid=wcc
Gonzaga 81, USF 77
It's "survive and advance" time. Didn't expect a nailbiter, but that's what we got this evening.
Who's your BZ Bulldog of the Game ?
Phew!! Ayayi has his best moments during crunch time.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Ayayi....and great to see him get some mojo back
Ayayi saved us.
Love the zags for life
Joel... no ifs, ands, or buts. Saved the day
Tillie, with his put backs, getting the 5th and 6th fouls on Tull, and making his free throws at the end of the game to seal the deal.
Woolridge and Petrusev made plays in the first half.
Tillie and Ayayi made plays to put it away...
The WCC Tournament Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Tillie.
MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
Tillie with the double-double and those free throws at the end sealed it for me!
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Joel really wanted that win.
The other Frenchman was pretty good too.
Parlez-vous français?
Tillie!!! As he goes, so does this year’s Zags. Ayayi had a great game; Kispert got a bad game out of the way when the Zags didn’t need one from him.
The French connection! I'm going with Joel for the vote.
GO ZAGS!!!
Tillie did what Tillie does and I appreciate it but Ayayi put the team on his back down the stretch-major step up in the clutch.
I had to go Woolridge for this one, as he was the only consistent one the entire game.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
Tillie for the win, Ayayi close 2nd
Birddog
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
Joel da man.
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
Gotta go with Tillie. With Woolridge a very close second place.