Championship Tickets
I have six tickets for Tuesday Night. Section 118, Row AA and BB (they are back-to-back: three in front of the other three). $50 each. Will be at Orleans this evening or if you want to meet up somewhere on the Strip during the day, I can do that, too. Email wccpickem@yahoo.com.
If you buy before the USF-Zag game, I will give you a buy-back guarantee if USF wins.
