Thread: NCAA Changes? closed due to now deleted political comments

I fear that my 4 very fancy half-court tickets to the NCAA regional games in Spokane may not be as useful as I hoped. There have been several media stories this morning about the possibility that the NCAA will move certain games or maybe play some games in a closed arena (no spectators or fans) to avoid the virus. Given that Washington State is the "epicenter" of the virus in the US, I fear that the Spokane games are going to be moved. You are all smarter and better connected than I am. What are the odds that the Spokane games will actually occur? I am thinking less than 10%. PLEASE CONVINCE ME THAT I AM WRONG!!!



On the positive side, there will be some incredible bargains on ticket prices available on Stub Hub because of all the people who think they are going to die by attending a basketball game. But when it comes down to it, what is more important, cheering GU basketball to victory or living a couple extra years? I will take GU basketball every time.



Go Zags!