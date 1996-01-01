Thread: NCAA Changes? closed due to now deleted political comments

Results 1 to 15 of 15

    I fear that my 4 very fancy half-court tickets to the NCAA regional games in Spokane may not be as useful as I hoped. There have been several media stories this morning about the possibility that the NCAA will move certain games or maybe play some games in a closed arena (no spectators or fans) to avoid the virus. Given that Washington State is the "epicenter" of the virus in the US, I fear that the Spokane games are going to be moved. You are all smarter and better connected than I am. What are the odds that the Spokane games will actually occur? I am thinking less than 10%. PLEASE CONVINCE ME THAT I AM WRONG!!!

    On the positive side, there will be some incredible bargains on ticket prices available on Stub Hub because of all the people who think they are going to die by attending a basketball game. But when it comes down to it, what is more important, cheering GU basketball to victory or living a couple extra years? I will take GU basketball every time.

    Me too. Wish I was there
    There is no way to know, but unless there is a huge spreading and many more deaths, I don't see the games as being cancelled or relocated. There is too much financially riding on it.
    If it were me and I was the Davenport et al, I would be promoting a watch event, big screen TV with drinks served for those that MIGHT be displaced but still showed up.
    We vended at the Custer Spring Arts and Crafts show this weekend past, at the Spokane Fairgrounds, and attendance was miserable. Many, many people stayed away. Some said that attendance was down by as much as 75%. I don't expect the NCAA's to be nearly that impacted w/o a serious surge in fatalities.

    I suppose that I should add that I am NOT in any way a medical practitioner and that the opinions expressed here are MY opinions and no one elses.
    I wouldn't want to offend any sensibilities.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    O/T, but I just read where the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin was cancelled. Took me back to when my son's HS band marched in that parade 16 years ago. I have a great deal of empathy for this year's attendees and their families, who incurred great expense in paying, and preparing, for this trip.
    I would have expected that liberal doses of alcohol would have helped in Dublin. They might be short of cask strength.
    If it stays the same, i think it will go on as normal.
    75, your right those seats are worthless. I'll be nice and give you 20 bucks for them. Cant see ncaa cancelling, students are higher risk on campus. Uw is doing remaining quarter classes on line. Big uncertainty is Islee.
    Heading more and more in that direction. Several universities here in the NY area are going all online for the next few weeks. Fordham and Hofstra I definitely know are... Heard Columbia is heading that direction. Long Island Univeristy very well could be in next few days. Haven't heard about St. John's yet.

    Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and a few other major financial companies are going to alternating weeks of 50/50 where 50 percent of the workforce works from home the other 50% go in and then alternate the following week to reduce congestion in the city.

    Washington BTW... is likely to be surpassed by NY as the epicenter as one lawyer impacted about 1200 people on one doctor in Westchester is now linked to 80 confirmed cases.
    All I know is that after all these years of waiting for the Zags to get the Spokane pod, if they are relocated or play in an empty arena, I might have to face the possibility that God is indeed a Gael.

    I'll give you $30...….
    LOL - so good
    This is a legendary post. Good one.
    I’ve been steady monitoring ticket prices in Atlanta. Thinking I might be able to go to the Final Four this year for about a quarter of the usual price.
    My brother and I were originally going to go to LA for the Sweet 16/Elite 8 games. Now with the drop in airfare costs, we are holding out for the Final Four. It will be a great experience if the Zags are able to make it that far.
    Barring a major outbreak in the Spokane area that is untrackable, I think things will be a go. Just last week they held the State B's in the Arena and the Arena facilities have said they are being cognizant of coronavirus but nothing was being affected at this point. Things can change but I feel better about it having no issues with the venue now than I did this time last week.
