Thread: NCAA Changes?

NCAA Changes?

    I fear that my 4 very fancy half-court tickets to the NCAA regional games in Spokane may not be as useful as I hoped. There have been several media stories this morning about the possibility that the NCAA will move certain games or maybe play some games in a closed arena (no spectators or fans) to avoid the virus. Given that Washington State is the "epicenter" of the virus in the US, I fear that the Spokane games are going to be moved. You are all smarter and better connected than I am. What are the odds that the Spokane games will actually occur? I am thinking less than 10%. PLEASE CONVINCE ME THAT I AM WRONG!!!

    On the positive side, there will be some incredible bargains on ticket prices available on Stub Hub because of all the people who think they are going to die by attending a basketball game. But when it comes down to it, what is more important, cheering GU basketball to victory or living a couple extra years? I will take GU basketball every time.

    Me too. Wish I was there
    There is no way to know, but unless there is a huge spreading and many more deaths, I don't see the games as being cancelled or relocated. There is too much financially riding on it.
    If it were me and I was the Davenport et al, I would be promoting a watch event, big screen TV with drinks served for those that MIGHT be displaced but still showed up.
    We vended at the Custer Spring Arts and Crafts show this weekend past, at the Spokane Fairgrounds, and attendance was miserable. Many, many people stayed away. Some said that attendance was down by as much as 75%. I don't expect the NCAA's to be nearly that impacted w/o a serious surge in fatalities.
