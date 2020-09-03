Thread: AP Poll ~ 3/9/20 - Gonzaga moves back up 1 spot to #11 in this week's Top 25 Poll

Gonzaga Women Move Up to No. 11 in AP Poll

For this week, Northwestern’s loss to Michigan ensured the Zags can once again be right on the cusp of the top 10. The Zags didn’t play this week, and will tip off in the WCC Tournament in just a few hours. Two potential games this week can only allow for two potential wins.There is a chance, however, for a move into the top 10. UCLA will face off in the Pac 12 Tournament against other top 10 teams Stanford and Oregon. An early exit from that tournament would give the Zags room, otherwise, there is a good chance they will finish the season on the outside looking in...