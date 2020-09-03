Thread: AP Poll ~ 3/9/20 - Gonzaga moves back up 1 spot to #11 in this week's Top 25 Poll

Gonzaga Women Move Up to No. 11 in AP Poll
Tying the school record again.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs women’s basketball team moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, tying the school-record for the third time this year.
The Zags rose to No. 11 earlier in the year prior to their loss against Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga hit No. 11 against in Week 17, only to docked one spot in last week’s poll thanks to Northwestern’s two wins over mediocre teams.
For this week, Northwestern’s loss to Michigan ensured the Zags can once again be right on the cusp of the top 10. The Zags didn’t play this week, and will tip off in the WCC Tournament in just a few hours. Two potential games this week can only allow for two potential wins.
There is a chance, however, for a move into the top 10. UCLA will face off in the Pac 12 Tournament against other top 10 teams Stanford and Oregon. An early exit from that tournament would give the Zags room, otherwise, there is a good chance they will finish the season on the outside looking in...