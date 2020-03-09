Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week. (March 9, 2020)

You're right on bornie.... The Dons have been very competitive even when they aren't having a good year... games at WMG are always a battle.... I expect nothing but the same tonight... Todd Golden is proving himself to be a players coach and he has this group of Dons on an upward trajectory, which the Zags stop tonight... would love to see the Dons make waves in the NIT... Pacific too... time for our Ladies and Men to step up... it's March and we're all catching the madness...
