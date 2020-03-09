Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: It's Game Day, the best day of the week. (March 9, 2020)

    Reborn
    Default It's Game Day, the best day of the week. (March 9, 2020)

    Gonzaga vs San Francisco in the WCC Tournament.

    Yay!!! Yay!!! Yay!!! Ya Ya Ya!!! Beat 'ed Bust 'em that's our custom! Go Zags!!!

    AM I a little crazy? hahahah Yep! Zag crazy!!!

    What a long wait we've had, but I am sure it helped our Zags heal up A LOT. So now we are ready. It's back to Zag basketball in the first post season tournament. I know the Zag fans there are ready to rumble, as are we Zag fans in ZagNation. We know it's going to be a tough two days, but our guys are primed for action. hahaha Our Ninja Shooters are ready. They're rested and ready. hahaha

    We'll be playing San Francisco, who in my opinion, is a great rivalry second only to St Mary's. We have had great games that go back many years. For this reason I am glad we get to play them.

    So get your Zag gear on and get ready. Do whatever you do on Game Day to get ready. Come here and share what you do. I'd love to hear from you.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    bigblahla
    You're right on bornie.... The Dons have been very competitive even when they aren't having a good year... games at WMG are always a battle.... I expect nothing but the same tonight... Todd Golden is proving himself to be a players coach and he has this group of Dons on an upward trajectory, which the Zags stop tonight... would love to see the Dons make waves in the NIT... Pacific too... time for our Ladies and Men to step up... it's March and we're all catching the madness...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    PNW Zagfan
    Just wanted to say thanks, Reborn. I do enjoy your “It’s Game Day...” posts. The unbridled enthusiasm and joy that Gonzaga basketball brings to you, well, I feel the same. Have a great day and Go Zags!
    Zagger
    I’ve a hunch it’s gonna be Killian showtime this evening at the Orleans Arena!
    Don’s are good. Zags are great!
    Reborn
    Quote Originally Posted by PNW Zagfan
    Just wanted to say thanks, Reborn. I do enjoy your “It’s Game Day...” posts. The unbridled enthusiasm and joy that Gonzaga basketball brings to you, well, I feel the same. Have a great day and Go Zags!
    Thanks for the kind words. Happy to connect with you in our enthusiasm for the Zags. And we are connected with millions of others. It's a great great feeling to be a Zag! Have a great day!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Nice Monday perk to have a Zags game to look forward to this eve!

    Gonzaga’s guards are tired of hearing what a challenge USF poses. Kispert, Ayayi, Gilder, Woolridge all in double figures as Zags route the Dons!
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
